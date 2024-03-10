Australia top order crumbles to leave New Zealand on top

New Zealand pace bowler Ben Sears celebrates after dismissing Marnus Labuschagne. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps have their sights on a first home test win over Australia in 31 years after claiming four wickets late on day three of the second test in Christchurch.

New Zealand hold the upper hand after reducing Australia to 77-4 in the final innings of a tense affair at Hagley Oval.

Needing 279 to sweep the series two-nil, Australia doggedly mounted a recovery before stumps after Matt Henry and Ben Sears claimed two early wickets each to have the tourists teetering at 30-4.

Mitchell Marsh (27) and Travis Head (17) survived until stumps and Australia's last recognised batters will carry much of the weight of expectation tomorrow, with 202 runs still required.

New Zealand need six wickets to beat Australia in a home test for the first time since a victory at Eden Park in 1993.

Their last trans-Tasman test win of any sort came in Hobart in 2011.

Australia's top order was cleaned up as Henry (2-37) and Sears (2-22) unearthed pace and movement, roared on by a vocal home crowd.

Henry, who took seven first-innings scalps, trapped Steve Smith lbw for nine to complete a disappointing series for the opener, before also removing Usman Khawaja, caught brilliantly by Tim Southee at second slip for 11.

Sears dismissed Marnus Labuschagne caught and bowled for six - having had the same batsman dropped at first slip by Daryl Mitchell in the same over - before bowling Cameron Green for five.

Earlier New Zealand were dismissed for 372, boosted by half centuries to Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell.

Australian captain Pat Cummins took 4-62 while wicketkeeper Alex Carey completed five catches, giving him 10 dismissals for the match, leaving him one short of equallying the world record for a 'keeper.

Latham added eight to his overnight score before he was caught by Carey off Cummins' bowling for 73.

The Australians successfully reviewed after the original decision was not out, with replays showing a fine inside edge from Latham's bat.

Ravindra (82) and Mitchell (58) combined for 123 for the fourth wicket before Mitchell was caught behind off Josh Hazlewood after striking the pace bowler for successive fours from the two previous deliveries.

Ravindra followed - also snared by Carey - off the first ball of a new Cummins spell.

Tom Blundell's modest form with the bat continued when he struck a poor delivery from Cameron Green to cover to depart for nine.

The last three New Zealand wickets fell for one run, including Scott Kuggeleijn for a hard-hit 44 off 49 balls which helped to push the required target beyond 250.

Number eight Kuggeleijn's knock - featuring five fours and two sixes - shifted momentum back towards the Black Caps although wickets tumbled quickly early in the final session, with both Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry dismissed for 16.

Latham believed the Black Caps were well placed.

"It's a good day from our point of view," Latham told TVNZ.

"We'd have taken this situation at the start of the day. We showed fight, built a couple of partnerships and did well with the ball.

"It's a wicket where if you get it right with the new ball it can be challenging. There is bounce and movement off the wicket.

"The target is one of those where you (have a chance) if you put the opposition under pressure early. We have them four down, it will be a scrap tomorrow. The end target is to get a rare win verus Australia but there's a lot of work to do till then."