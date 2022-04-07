Suzie Bates. Photo: Getty Images

Suzie Bates is back on top.

The veteran Otago player will probably be forever disappointed about the White Ferns missing out on a place in the semifinals of the World Cup held in New Zealand recently.

But her efforts for the Otago Sparks this season helped her scoop the major prizes at the Otago Cricket Association awards.

The event was held online yesterday due to several Volts players and management isolating because of Covid.

Bates was named Sparks cricketer of the year and also picked up the batter of the year and T20 player of the year crowns.

The 34-year-old was sidelined with a shoulder injury last season, but got back into brilliant form ahead of the World Cup with some typically classy knocks for the Sparks.

She was the leading scorer in the Super Smash with 504 runs at a strike rate of 115.06, including five half-centuries. She also nabbed an extraordinary 20 catches in the field.

The Sparks won the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield this season in which Bates made a sizeable contribution. The right-hander scored 218 runs at 43.60.

But Kate Ebrahim led the charge for the Sparks with the bat in the one-day format. She was the leading scorer in the competition with 451 runs at an average of 75.16.

She notched 92 in the final against Wellington to set up a 138-run win.

The all-rounder was named Sparks one-day player of the year and must have gone close to the top prize.

Swing bowler Emma Black edged spinner Eden Carson for Sparks bowler of the year.

That would have been another very tight call. Carson was Otago’s leading wicket-taker in both formats and took five for 17 in the one-day final.

She was named the most valuable player for the Sparks and picked up the outstanding individual performance gong.

The Volts had a lean year but middle-order batter Nick Kelly was named side’s cricketer of the year, batter of the year and Plunket Shield player of the year.

He also picked up the outstanding individual performance prize for his remarkable knock of 234 runs from 235 balls in a four-dayer against Central Districts.

Left-arm wrist spinner Michael Rippon claimed the bowler of the year title. He took 43 wickets across the three formats for Otago.

Retired all-rounder Anaru Kitchen had the satisfaction of scoring a century in his last game for Otago and also nabbed two awards — Volts Super Smash player of the year and Ford Trophy player of the year.

Volts captain Hamish Rutherford was named most valuable player.

In the community awards, long-serving umpire Lindsay Bartlett received the contribution to community cricket award.

Recently retired scorer Dave Cummings picked up the match official of the year award, and Francis Parker was named volunteer of the year for his tireless efforts in South Otago.