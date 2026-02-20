PHOTO: ODT FILES Northern Districts have never won the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. Today might not be their day either. They have set the benchmark in the competition this season, but will play a formidable Wellington team in the final, which features the Kerr sisters, Jess and Melie. And in other bad news, they have to play the game at the Basin Reserve. There is no home venue for the top qualifier. New Zealand Cricket has opted to play all the domestic one-day playoff games in Wellington. Otago has had a mortgage on the trophy, winning three titles in the past four seasons. But they flamed out this season. Wellington won the one-day crown in 2022-23 and have dominated the Super Smash, winning the last three titles. They have been powered on by White Ferns captain Melie Kerr and, more recently, her older sister, Jess. Last weekend, the siblings combined in a 131-run stand for the third wicket. Melie posted 128 from 122 balls and Jess added 54 from 53. Together they clobbered 20 fours. Jess also has 17 wickets at 16.88. It is the kind of strike power that singles the Blaze out as a clear favourite. Spinner Xara Jetly (18 wickets at 20.38) is a major threat with the ball, and she has had a solid season with the bat, adding 223 runs at 31.85. Outside that trio, Rebecca Burns and Jess McFadyen have played almost 200 list A games between them. Northern Districts is not without firepower. Top order batter Caitlin Gurrey (479 runs at 47.90) is the second leading run-scorer in the competition and has been remarkably consistent, notching five half centuries in 10 games. Nensi Patel (283 at 31.44) and Jess Watkin (277 at 34.62) hit the ball hard. They both bowl right-arm off-break and have 29 wickets between them, while pace bowler Kayley Knight has impressed with 15 wickets at an average of 14.26. Canterbury have had the edge in the men’s one-day competition and gained direct entry into tomorrow’s final at the Basin Reserve. The defending champions will play Central Districts, who crushed Wellington in the elimination final in the capital yesterday. The Stags thrashed 349 for five. Will Young top-scored with 105, and former Otago captain Dean Foxcroft was run out for 89. Dane Cleaver (75 of 40) and Josh Clarkson (47 not out of 19) made a chunky contribution as well. Wellington slumped to 52 for five and were eventually dismissed for 138.