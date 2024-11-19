Bracewell cocaine ban spotlights drug use in sport

Former Black Cap Doug Bracewell was banned from cricket for one month after testing positive for cocaine. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand's Sport Integrity Commission said the sanction handed down to cricketer Doug Bracewell is a reminder to all sports people about the issues surrounding the use of recreational drugs.

The former Black Cap received a one-month ban from cricket earlier this year, after testing positive for cocaine.

Bracewell, 34, tested positive for cocaine after playing a T20 match for Central Districts in January.

It was accepted that he had used the cocaine out of competition and for reasons unrelated to sport performance.

The sanction was reduced from three months as he had completed a treatment programme to address his substance use and had already been provisionally suspended.

Chief executive of the Commission, Rebecca Rolls called on athletes to act responsibly and be mindful of their influence on others.

"New Zealand is pretty small and younger participants, they see these athletes that they look up to taking substances like this then maybe they can be influenced and think it is harmless, which is really dangerous, Rolls told RNZ.

"It (drug use) can also be glamourised and given the influence that elite athletes can have that culture can be quite harmful.

"So there is absolutely a role model piece here."

Rolls said they were concerned about the health of the athletes taking recreational drugs, and those around them.

"Recreational drugs, including cocaine, are illegal and can pose a real threat to the health and safety of athletes and their team-mates. It's not always known what's in these substances or their strength, which makes them unpredictable and dangerous.

"Their use is a serious issue at all levels of sport and recreation, and we want to work with both sports organisations and athletes to tackle this problem."

In a statement the Commission said it was committed to supporting athletes who may be struggling with substance misuse and offers counselling services to any athlete who receives a positive doping result, to support their well-being and help them make informed, responsible decisions moving forward.

The Commission will continue in its educational efforts to ensure athletes understand the risks associated with substance misuse, promoting both clean, safe and fair sport.