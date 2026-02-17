Otago Sparks batter Bella James clubs the ball during a Super Smash match against Wellington in Dunedin last month. Photo: Gerard O'Brien Otago Sparks coach Gareth Davies has called for greater support for the women’s game. His comments come shortly after his side wrapped up a disappointing Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (HBJ) campaign with back-to-back losses to an average Canterbury side in Dunedin at the weekend. The Sparks had won consecutive titles but were off the pace this season. The loss of key players Suzie Bates and Eden Carson, and the retirement of Hayley Jensen, sorely tested their depth. There was still enough quality to have expected better results. Davies acknowledged that. When asked if the players just below the Sparks level were getting enough cricket to support a successful Sparks programme, he replied with a quick no. "Ultimately, no. The club scene here is very different to what I’ve experienced in the UK," the Welshman said. "You know, if you don’t play for your MA [major association], there’s club cricket to be played, and we do lack that here." The short-lived Female Cricket League was axed at the start of the 2024-25 season after just two years. There were not enough players to support the league. Former Otago and White Ferns all-rounder Sarah Tsukigawa was appointed female pathways lead in December to tackle the problem in the region. "She’s made a massive impact in our pathway, so from our As, 19s, 17s, you know, she’s really putting a good structure in place to allow the girls to train more, have more exposure to the game and the demands of the semi-professional game, so that will only benefit us and our stocks coming through." But it was not just a problem at the grassroots level. It is mid-February and the women’s domestic season is over, while the men’s season has another six weeks to run. "Hopefully, this can get looked at. "With whispers around what could be happening in the game, it certainly needs to add a couple more rounds," Davies said in reference to the proposed NZ20 competition, which has the potential to shake up the domestic game in this country. In all the chatter around the NZ20, there has been precious little discussion about where that might leave the Women’s Super Smash. "Whatever happens, we’ll always be pushing for equality and to play the same amount of cricket. "If privatisation does come in, it could benefit MAs, you know, with funding, resourcing, opportunities to learn and develop, but hopefully that just doesn’t take away the top players, and that there’s an infrastructure in place, which helps the MAs grow the pathway." The Sparks won just two of their 10 games in the HBJ and finished last. They were more competitive in the Super Smash, with four wins from nine completed games to finish fifth. Otago Sparks batter Caitlin Blakely plays a reverse sweep shot, watched by Auckland wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze during a Super Smash fixture in Dunedin last month. Photo: Peter McIntosh "It was not the season we wanted in terms of results," Davies said. "But now we can rebuild, take the great learnings from both HBJ and Super Smash into our preseason plans." Polly Inglis was a standout with the bat for the Sparks, he said. She worked hard to play a more dynamic brand of cricket. Retiring captain Felicity Robertson was a reliable source of runs in the one-day format, and swing bowler Emma Black carried the bowling attack. She captured 34 wickets across both competitions but lacked some heavyweight support from the likes of Carson and Jensen. Davies felt players such as all-rounder PJ Watkins, seamer Louisa Kotkamp and spinner Chloe Deerness had benefited from more game time and had made good progress. But the side was held back due to a lack of runs, something Bates would have helped with had she not pulled up lame in the opening game. Some of the senior players such as Caitlin Blakely and Bella James needed to have posted more runs. Otago Sparks Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Record: Played 10, won 2, lost 8 Result: Last Leading batter: Felicity Robertson, 350 runs at an average of 35 Leading bowler: Emma Black, 21 wickets at an average of 15.66 Super Smash Record: Played 10, won 4, lost 5, 1 no result Result: Fifth Leading batter: Polly Inglis, 184 at an average of 26.28 Leading bowler: Emma Black, 13 wickets at an average of 21.69