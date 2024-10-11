Comprehensive victories for India, South Africa

India powered past Sri Lanka to boost their final four hopes and South Africa dispatched Scotland to move to the top of Group B at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai yesterday.

India strolled to an 82-run victory over Sri Lanka.

They posted a formidable tally of 172 for three and rolled Sri Lanka for 90.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was named player of the match for her rollicking knock of 52 from just 27 balls.

Openers Smriti Mandhana (50) and Shafali Verma (43) set a brilliant platform with a 98-run opening stand which allowed Kaur to unleash.

Sri Lanka’s reply stumbled early. They found themselves three wickets down with just six runs on the board.

They needed to win to keep their title prospects alive but were unable to recover.

Arundhati Reddy and Asha Sobhana picked up three wickets apiece to help complete a comprehensive win which saw India move into second place behind the unbeaten Australia in Group A.

South Africa also boosted their semifinal hopes with an 80-run win over Scotland

They posted 166 for five. Openers Tazmin Brits (43) and Laura Wolvaardt (40) got the Proteas off to a tremendous start and Marizanne Kapp clobbered 43 off 24 balls.

Scotland was not able to assert any pressure during their chase. They were bundled out for 86.

Nonkululeko Mlaba starred with the ball, taking three for 12 from her four overs.

The White Ferns next match is against Sri Lanka tomorrow night New Zealand time and they play Pakistan early Tuesday morning.

They will likely need to win both to move ahead of India and secure a semifinal berth.