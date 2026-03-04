Kate Ebrahim. File photo: Linda Robertson Kate Ebrahim has moved on from any regrets about the way her career ended in New Zealand. The former New Zealand and Otago all-rounder was recently appointed interim Zimbabwe women’s coach. She is eyeing up a playing spot in the top four as soon as her citizenship is approved. The 34-year-old is one half of possibly the only husband-wife coaching duo on the international cricket circuit. Her husband, Dion Ebrahim, just helped lead Zimbabwe to a glorious victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup — he is the batting coach and a former head coach of the Otago Volts. She is back in her country of birth to help her adopted country put up a stronger showing in the ODI series against the White Ferns, which gets under way in Dunedin today. Her career is flying. Wind the clock back a few years and it was at a crossroads. The right-hander, who made 70 appearances for the White Ferns across both formats, was utterly dominant during her two seasons with the Otago Sparks. She scored 1039 runs at an average of 86.58 in 18 list A games for the province. Ebrahim also played a crucial role in the 2021-22 final, stroking 92 from 138 balls to help set up a 138-run win over Wellington. She was the leading scorer in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield for three consecutive seasons between 2020-21 and 2022-23. Despite being the best player on the domestic circuit, she could not get another run with the White Ferns and was not contracted by Otago in 2023-24. She popped back up at Canterbury in 2024-25 before joining her husband in Zimbabwe. "I guess the frustrating thing is you perform, you perform and you perform," Ebrahim said. "You win championships for your teams, and then you don’t get an opportunity with no communication from the top down," she said in reference to the national selectors. "You keep asking, you keep asking, and then other opportunities come at you. "It’s like, well, as a family you’ve got to make a decision. "And look now. Dion and his team, the men’s team, have just made the top eight in the world for T20. "We’re quite progressive and we’re not stagnating people. We don’t sit for very long — we move in grooves. "Opportunities arise for the family, decisions have to be made. "You do what is in the best interest of your family. We just had to do that." Ebrahim’s focus now is on getting the best out of her side in the three ODIs against the White Ferns. They were outmatched during the T20 series, and Ebrahim said they have the modest goal of improving and just trying to take the games as deep as they can. "We’re pretty upfront about that." "It’s important that we actually acknowledge that ... because if we come in here with false hopes, it could be pretty miserable. "But it’s obvious, any nation that comes on the FTP [Future Tours Programme] does get a bit of a wake-up call. "But if we can give these ladies as much exposure and experience as possible, what’s exciting is the next three or four years and where we can go."