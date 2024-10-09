Former NZ international Brian Hastings dies

Brian Hastings was a top order batter. Photo: Getty Images

Former New Zealand international cricketer Brian Hastings has died at the age of 84.

A top order batter, Hastings played 31 tests from 1969 to 1976 and scoring four centuries.

His highest score was 117 not out and he also played 11 one day internationals between 1973-75.

Hastings and fast bowler Richard Collinge held the record for the highest 10th wicket stand in test cricket for 40 years.

The pair put on 151 runs for the final wicket in a test against Pakistan at Eden Park in 1973.

Hastings made 110 and Collinge was 64 not out.

Pakistan pair Azhar Mahmood and Mushtaq Ahmed equalled the record in 1997.

The record was finally broken in 2013 when Australians Ashton Agar and the late Phillip Hughes put on 163 for the 10th wicket against England at Trent Bridge.

Agar made 98 - the highest score by a number 11 in test cricket - while Hughes made 81 not out.

Born in Wellington, Hastings first represented Wellington before moving to Central Districts then settling in Canterbury.

In his first game for Canterbury in the 1961/62 season, Hastings scored 149 and continued representing the province until 1977.

He was also an international match referee between 2000 and 2002.