Foxcroft in strong NZ A squad to play Australia A next month

Otago Volts Dean Foxcroft batting during the Cricket match between the Volts and Firebirds at the University Oval last month. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Dean Foxcroft has cleared an important hurdle in his goal to represent his adopted country — he has popped up in a national team.

The Otago all-rounder and Volts spearhead Jacob Duffy have been named in a strong New Zealand A squad which hosts Australia A in Lincoln next month.

Foxcroft’s selection does not surprise on one level. He has enjoyed a strong campaign for the Volts this season.

The 24-year-old right-hander was the leading scorer in the Super Smash with 424 runs at 47.11. He also featured with the ball, nabbing nine wickets at 19.33.

The former South African under-19 representative has enjoyed a breakthrough season in red-ball cricket.

He notched his maiden first-class century — a classy 159 — recently and has scored more than 500 runs at an average closing in on 45.

The South-African born player is not eligible to represent New Zealand, though, so his selection is a surprise on that score.

He is available for New Zealand A as national "A’’ cricket is not subject to the ICC eligibility regulations.

Foxcroft would have been eligible to represent New Zealand this year had it not been for Covid.

He left New Zealand in March 2020 to visit family and friends in South Africa but was unable to return for two years after New Zealand closed its borders due to the pandemic.

He was contracted by the Volts for the 2020-21 season, but was not allowed back into the country. And when it became clear he would not be allowed back for the 2021-22 season as well, Otago was unable to offer him a contract.

Otago Cricket Association general manager of performance Steve Martin told the Otago Daily Times in January it had started the process of petitioning New Zealand Cricket (NZC) to upgrade his status from qualifying cricketer to residential cricketer.

That process in ongoing but Martin believes Foxcroft can demonstrate a credible link to New Zealand for the required three-year qualification period.

If Foxcroft’s status upgrade is approved by NZC, the ICC would still need to sign off before he could represent the Black Caps and follow in the footsteps of the likes of countrymen Neil Wagner and Grant Elliott.

The New Zealand A squad features five players who have not represented the side before — Foxcroft, Auckland wrist spinner Adi Ashok, Canterbury pair Mitch Hay and Will O’Rourke and Central Districts seamer Brett Randell.

But there are also a dozen players who have played for the Black Caps before.

The teams will play two four-day games at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

It will be the first time an Australia A side has visited New Zealand.

Stags batter Tom Bruce will captain the side.

Bowling all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn returns to the New Zealand A set-up following a recent spell with the Black Caps test team.

He will take part in the second match only, as a replacement for Jacob Duffy, who is unavailable for the second match as he is getting married.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said the Australia A side would pose a good test for developing players and noted the value the experienced international players would add.

"This will be a big challenge against a very good Australia A team, and we look forward to a couple of really tough matches against quality opponents.

"All players have plenty to play for, and obviously the older, more experienced players will also impart their playing experience on the group.

The squad will be led by NZC high-performance coaches Graeme Aldridge, Paul Wiseman and Bob Carter.

New Zealand A

Squad

Tom Bruce (captain), Adi Ashok, Doug Bracewell, Henry Cooper, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Cam Fletcher, Mitch Hay, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell, Sean Solia.