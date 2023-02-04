Gibson helps blast Otago into Super Smash playoffs

Jake Gibson of the Otago Volts in action during the Super Smash T20 match against the Central Stags in Napier last year. Photo: Getty Images/ODT files

Jake Gibson helped blast Otago to a four-wicket win against Canterbury in Christchurch today and booked a spot in the Super Smash playoffs in the process.

The 25-year-old right-hander got out within sight of victory and a maiden century.

But the disappointment of getting out on 96 would have eased when Ben Lockrose hit the next ball for six to seal victory at Hagley Oval.

Canterbury recovered from 55 for four to post 156 for eight.

That looked on the light side, but Otago lost regular wickets and was forced to work hard. Former Volts all-rounder Angus McKenzie nabbed four for 15 for Canterbury and the game went down to the last over.

Josh Finnie clobbered two sixes in the penultimate over to help release the pressure.

Volts captain Hamish Rutherford made 21 at the top, but the innings was more or less a one-man show.

Earlier, Canterbury opener Chad Bowes tried to flick a third consecutive boundary but found the hands of Llew Johnson, who was positioned perfectly at short fine leg.

The dangerman was gone for eight from just three balls.

Canterbury’s troubles compounded when Leo Carter sliced a catch to mid-on for two in the next over. That was not in the batting plan either.

Cole McConchie clobbered an enormous six over mid-wicket to send Otago a brief reminder the game is still about the batters.

But Michael Rae snuffed out the promising knock when he found the edge of the Canterbury captain’s blade.

The home team exited the powerplay a little bruised at 36 for three.

Cameron Fletcher targeted the straight boundary a couple of times, but holed out for 11 just as it looked like the home side was gathering some momentum.

Opener Ken McClure had preserved his wicket and shaped as the key man to help get the Kings through to a defendable tally.

The rebuild gave way to an onslaught in the 14th over. Canterbury swatted 15 runs off it and kept the pedal down.

McClure got a top edge on a slow ball bouncer from Rae and had to depart for 44. But he had muscled the home team into a decent position with five overs remaining.

Mitchell Hay, who was dropped on 14, got through to 46 and got his side past 150.