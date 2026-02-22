Northern Districts celebrate their maiden Hallyburton Johnstone Shield title after defeating Wellington by 67 runs in the final at the Basin Reserve on Saturday. PHOTO: MARGOT BUTCHER Northern Districts made history with a 67-run victory against Wellington to capture their maiden Hallyburton Johnstone Shield title. The association made its debut in the women’s domestic competition in 1999, but had to wait until the weekend for its first success. Northern Districts set the benchmark this season, but Wellington went into the final at the Basin Reserve on Saturday as warm favourites. The home side forged an early advantage. Northern slumped to 94 for seven. But keeper Holly Topp (39) and seamer Marama Downes (25) put on 40 for the eighth-wicket to help drag their side through to 182. The Kerr sisters, Jess (two for 32) and Melie (three for 49), had done damage with the ball and were expected to make an impact with the bat as well. But Northern Districts flipped the script. Downes removed both the Kerrs cheaply. Wellington limped to 33 for four and failed to recover, crashing to 115 all out. New White Fern seamer Kayley Knight shone. She took two for 20, and captain Jess Watkins grabbed a brace of wickets as well. — Central Districts powered to a six-wicket win against Canterbury in the men’s final at the Basin Reserve yesterday. Will Young (a career-best 157) and Black Cap-in-waiting — surely — Curtis Heaphy (105) put on a CD second-wicket record partnership of 257 (off 233 balls) to help guide their side past the defending champion’s tally of 302 for seven. It was the second-highest successful chase in the final, behind Otago’s effort to overhaul Auckland’s tally of 310 for seven in 2007-08. Earlier, Canterbury opener Henry Nicholls struck his fourth century of the tournament. He anchored the Canterbury innings with 115 from 125 balls, while Black Caps test captain Tom Latham struck 80 from 86. Josh Clarkson was the best of the Central Districts bowlers. He took two for 44 from a tight 10-over spell.