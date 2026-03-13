Black Caps seamer Kyle Jamieson bowls in the nets during a training session in India earlier this year. Photo: supplied Cricket is a great job, but the players still need the odd day off. There does not seem to be much room for that lately. Eight members of the T20 World Cup squad will feature again during the T20 series against South Africa, which gets under way in Mount Maunganui tomorrow. In case you have blocked it out, the Black Caps were humbled by India in the final of the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad early on Monday morning (NZ time). It is a very quick turnaround. Too quick, perhaps. Devon Conway and Lockie Ferguson will join the captain Mitchell Santner in the squad for the first three games, while Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Ben Sears and Ish Sodhi are available for the entire series after comparatively lighter workloads during the World Cup campaign. Jamieson was interviewed earlier in the week and the jaded pace bowler gave the following answer when asked what the rest of his week looked like. "That’s a great question — sleep, a little bit of time at home, a little family time but, yeah, it’s a quick turnaround," he said. "Two [or] three nights at home and then back into it. "It’s the nature of our scheduling at the moment. It’d be nice if the powers that be sort of looked after us a little bit better. "But, yeah, we’ll just sort of get chucked into the deep end again and find a way to get ready to go." Not a lot of enthusiasm there from Jamieson, it has to be said. He was in India for two months, which, even if you are not playing every game, is taxing. Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert will miss the series to rest, while Matt Henry will take some leave to spend time with his new baby. That has provided opportunities for top order batters Katene Clarke and Nick Kelly and spinner Jayden Lennox. They will bring a spark and the Black Caps will need to harness that energy, which could be in short supply during the series. South Africa have selected just three players from their World Cup squad, although they have also named Tony de Zorzi, who was part of the World Cup squad initially before being withdrawn due to a hamstring injury. The White Ferns are also playing a five-game T20 series against South Africa. They are sharing the billing with the Black Caps. The games are being played as doubleheaders. The White Ferns are fresh from a clean sweep against the visiting Zimbabwean side. They have brought back some firepower in the form of Sophie Devine and Lea Tahuhu, and veteran batter Suzie Bates has recovered from injury. Tahuhu should bring more discipline to the bowling unit, which was guilty of conceding too many extras. Bates will have a new role. She had a mortgage on the opening slot but is moving down the order, while Devine brings a power game and a vast amount of experience.