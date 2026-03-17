Otago left-armer Thomas O’Connor reflects on his breakthrough performance in the Plunket Shield. Photo: Gregor Richardson Thomas O’Connor graduated in more ways than one. The 21-year-old Otago seamer ran through the Auckland batting lineup in a seismic performance at Eden Park Outer Oval last week. He nabbed 13 wickets for 85 runs in the match and graduated from Otago Polytechnic with a degree in civil engineering on Friday. It was not a bad week at all for the left-armer. "I don't think it has [sunk in yet]," O’Connor said. "There's still a bit of the Plunket Shield to go yet, so the focus moves pretty quickly on to the next couple of games." Otago are hosting Northern Districts. The game gets under way today and the Volts are still firmly in the title race with two rounds remaining. O’Connor, who has only played four first-class games, has moved from fringe selection to one of the first picked on the back of his extraordinary performance. You could say he has graduated, if you like. To wrap some context around just how rare his haul was, only five other players have taken 13 or more wickets in a match for Otago since the province played its maiden first-class game in January 1864. He also added to some wonderful family history. Dad — who is former New Zealand and Otago left-armer Shayne O’Connor — also took a big bunch of wickets against Auckland at Eden Park Outer Oval. Shayne nabbed 12 for 122 in 1999. And in a further delightful twist, veteran umpire Billy Bowden stood in both those games. "[Dad] was rapt and said he couldn’t be happier," Thomas said when asked how Shayne had taken the news. "He was my coach right through childhood, and then as I moved out of home and into high school, he's just kind of been a sounding board for me. "[Dad, pictured] has helped me a lot off the field with the mental side of the game. He’s been a massive role model for me." — Thomas O'Connor. Photo: Ella Jenkins "He has helped me a lot off the field with the mental side of the game. "He’s been a massive role model for me." That influence is there to see for any seasoned cricket fan. Their bowling techniques are a spitting image. What worked for Shayne is working for Thomas and he is very keen to follow his father’s career path and force his way into the national side. There is a gap in the Black Caps side for a quality left-armer. But Thomas’ first step is to get himself established in the Volts. He enhanced his prospects of picking up a provincial contract next season with his devastating performance against Auckland. A strong finish to the season will only improve his odds. He is heading to Ireland for the offseason to play for the Leinster Cricket Club in Dublin, which will only help his development. Otago have made just one personnel change for the match against Northern Districts. Seamer Matt Bacon returns to the side in place of spinner Lahiru Vimukthi. Northern Districts have also made one change. Zak Gibson replaces Snehith Reddy. In the other games, Canterbury will host Central Districts in Rangiora and Wellington host Auckland at the Basin Reserve. Plunket Shield Dunedin, 10.30am Otago: Jack Boyle, Jacob Cumming, Tom Jones, Thorn Parkes, Troy Johnson, Luke Georgeson (captain), Max Chu, Ben Lockrose, Thomas O’Connor, Danru Ferns, Jarrod McKay, Matt Bacon. Northern Districts: Jeet Raval (captain), Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli, Joe Carter, Robbie O’Donnell, Kristian Clarke, Ben Pomare, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Josh Brown, Cooper Rowell, Zak Gibson.