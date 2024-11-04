Volts bowlers put paid to Wellington

Luke Georgeson. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago Volts captain Luke Georgeson is a pretty happy man.

So he should be — the seamer took four for 38 and started the onslaught that pushed Otago to a 114-run Ford Trophy victory against the Wellington Firebirds at University Oval yesterday.

"It’s good. Obviously we’ve had a couple of losses in a row, to turn it around like that against a good Wellington side is cool," Georgeson said.

After winning the toss, Otago opted to bat and posted 273, which Georgeson felt was a good total for the wicket.

But he knew it would come down to what they could do in the field — and they delivered.

Georgeson took the first scalp — of Nick Greenwood — with just the fourth ball and then caught and bowled fellow opener Gareth Severin to leave Wellington 13 for two in the fifth over.

Wellington captain Nick Kelly clipped a Jarrod McKay delivery to Jake Gibson.

Georgeson kept the pressure on, taking back-to-back wickets.

Young Toby Hart took a wicket maiden in his first over on debut — met with plenty of cheers from his team-mates — when Troy Johnson was caught behind.

The Volts had taken four wickets for five runs and Wellington had crumbled to 33 for six after 12 overs.

Considering the Volts were without regular seamers Matt Bacon and Andrew Hazeldine through injury, it was an excellent performance.

"We’ve made a big push as a bowling unit to try and bring the stumps into play a little more, and play a little fuller, so it was cool to get some success today," Georgeson said.

"But that sums cricket up because I thought [McKay] and Toby Hart bowled really, really well in their first games of that year and that’s cool."

Logan van Beek and Peter Younghusband helped settle things for Wellington, putting on 41 for the seventh wicket.

But Younghusband was eventually gone for 19 leaving Wellington 74 for seven.

Van Beek guided his side through the middle part of their innings. He finished with 65.

Wellington were all out for 159.

McKay took two for 29, Hart finished with one for 31 — including three maidens – and Dean Foxcroft took two for 11 in his four-over spell.

With the bat, Otago opener Thorn Parkes (11) went early, but Dale Phillips and Llew Johnson settled nicely to provide 90 for the second wicket.

Phillips eventually was caught behind by McLachlan, but Johnson powered on.

He showed his strength, and once he found his eye, he was away, whacking back-to-back sixes.

Johnson continued to attack the ball and was eventually caught after a knock of 78 runs from 59 balls.

Otago fell off a little through the middle but Chu made a handy contribution with 46 not out.

Greenwood finished with figures of four for 28, Black Cap Adam Milne took three for 34 and Liam Dudding took three for 50.

Ford Trophy

Otago Volts

T Parks c McLachlan b Milne 11

D Phillips c McLachlan b Greenwood 45

L Johnson c Snedden b Dudding 78

D Foxcroft c McLachlan b Duddin 23

L Carter c Abbas b Greenwood 7

L Georgeson b Greenwood 21

M Chu not out 46

J Gibson c & b Greenwood 0

B Lockrose b Milne 19

J McKay c Greenwood b Dudding 9

T Hart b Milne 0

Extras (3lb, 10wd, 1nb): 14

Total (for 10 wickets in 49.3overs) 273

Fall: 1-11, 2-101, 3-165, 4-168, 5-186, 6-215, 7-215, 8-259, 9-272, 10-273

Bowling: L Dudding 9-2-50-3 (1wd, 1nb), A Milne 9.3-3-34-3 (2wd), L van Beek 10-0-58-0, M Snedden 5-0-35-0 (2wd), P Younghusband 9-0-65-0 (1wd), N Greenwood 7-0-28-4.

Wellington

G Severin c & b Georgeson 1

N Greenwood b Georgeson 0

T Johnson c Chu b Hart 23

N Kelly c Gibson b McKay 2

M Abbas c Carter b Georgeson 5

C McLachlan b Georgeson 0

L van Beek c Phillips b Foxcroft 65

P Younghusband c Parkes b McKay 19

A Milne run out Parkes/Chu 12

M Snedden not out 21

L Dudding st Chu b Foxcroft 0

Extras (1lb, 10wd): 11

Total (all out in 39.4 overs): 159

Fall: 1-1, 2-13, 3-28, 4-33, 5-33, 6-33, 7-74, 8-92, 9-148, 10-159

Bowling: L Georgeson 10-1-38-4 (2wd), J McKay 8-2-29-2 (1wd), T Hart 7-3-31-1 (1w), J Gibson 5-1-8-0, B Lockrose 6-0-41-0 (2wd), D Foxcroft 3.4-0-11-2 (2wd)

Result: Otago won by 114 runs.