Otago batter Tom Jones watches the ball carefully during a Plunket Shield match against Northern Districts at the University Oval last week. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON Otago will go into arguably their most important Plunket Shield match in more than a decade without one of their grittiest players. Opener Jack Boyle has been ruled out. He suffered a head knock during Otago’s epic four-wicket win over Northern Districts last week and has been replaced in the 12 by Jamal Todd. Boyle has added starch at the top of the Volts order this summer. The 30-year-old right-hander is a throwback to players of old. He occupies the crease and grinds out runs, all while taking the paint off the ball and making it considerably easier for the players who bat further down the order. That grit was on display in his last outing. He batted for four and a-half hours for his 85 in the first innings. It was a grafting stint at the crease that helped Otago through to an under-par 258. His effort helped keep the first-innings deficit down to 81 and that proved crucial. Todd is a much more aggressive player and will likely bat further down the order, with Thorn Parkes to join Jacob Cumming at the top of the order. Parkes filled in nicely when Boyle was unable to bat in the second innings last week. The win over Northern Districts has left Otago firmly in the hunt for their first Plunket Shield title since 1987-88. This is the final round, and four sides retain a chance of winning. Canterbury, however, are at the helm. They lead the standings with 91 points. Otago (83), Auckland (80) and Northern Districts (76) are in the chasing pack. Central Districts (70) and Wellington (38) are out of contention. Otago have potentially the easiest assignment. They are at home to Wellington, who have lost six of their seven games. That game gets under way at the University Oval today. The Volts will need an outright win to sneak past Canterbury. But if Canterbury beat Auckland at Eden Park Outer Oval, they will secure the title. Auckland can claim the crown, but they will need to beat Canterbury and hope the Volts fail to pick up the 12 points on offer for a win. Northern Districts can still finish on top if they secure a win and a bunch of bonus points against Central Districts in Hamilton. They will need other results to go their way as well. There is some rain in the forecast for all three venues. That could have a big impact. The Volts have won back-to-back games to get into a position to win the Plunket Shield. The last time they sniffed a real push for the title was in 2012-13. They needed 200 to beat Wellington on the last day of the competition to potentially end their long title drought. But they were bowled out for 145. Mark Gillespie (four for 50) and Jeetan Patel (three for 52) teamed up to snuff out all hope. Fast forward 13 years and Wellington are standing in the way of potential glory again. They have strengthened their batting lineup with the inclusion of Black Caps Nick Kelly and Tim Robinson. Otago will be hoping left-armer Thomas O’Connor can produce more headline-grabbing performances. The 21-year-old has bagged 20 wickets in the last two games, and he flogged 84 not out in a match-winning knock against Northern Districts. adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz