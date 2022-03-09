West Indies pull off another upset win

Anisa Mohammed of West Indies celebrates dismissing England's Sophie Ecclestone and winning the match at University Oval in Dunedin today. Photo: Getty Images

The West Indies have stolen another one. This time, it was England who felt the pain.

The Women’s World Cup game in Dunedin today had everything, including a late twist.

England seemingly had victory in grasp.

Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross put on 61 for the ninth wicket. The finish tape was just nine runs away.

But, cricket, eh.

Ecclestone smashed a straight drive and bowler Anisa Mohammed got a deflection on to the stumps.

Cross was cruelly run out for 27. The victory target of 226 was still in reach, but a couple of mad decisions cost England dearly.

Firstly, Ecclestone (33 not out) elected to take a single and leave No 11 Anya Shrubsole exposed.

Shrubsole blocked the first but then charged, missed and was bowled. Unbelievable.

If Cross’ dismissal sets off an alarm bell that is because that is how White Ferns opener Suzie Bates was dismissed against the West Indies in the tournament opener.

Lucky, lucky, lucky.

The West Indies had a triple shot of luck early as well.

Powerful opener Deandra Dottin was dropped first ball. She spooned a thick edge towards mid-off and got a massive let-off.

Hayley Matthews offered a much harder chance in the sixth over and survived a regulation caught and bowled in the 12th.

England paid for those missed opportunities in boundaries.

The ball was making a satisfying crack as it flew from the bat of the pair.

They put on 81 for the first wicket before Matthews sliced a catch off the bowling of left-arm spinner Ecclestone.

It was the first gambit in an extraordinary over which saw the Windies lose two more wickets.

Dottin was called through for a dodgy single and was run out for 31.

Stafanie Taylor gloved the next ball through the keeper.

Kycia Knight joined the recently departed to leave the innings teetering at 98 for four.

But Shemaine Campbelle and Chedean Nation patiently mended most of the damage with a 123-run stand.

They had to see off Ecclestone, who finished with three for 20 in a brilliant spell.

Nation became marooned for a long stretch but the partnership flourished late.

Campbelle was eventually bowled for 66 after trying to heave a boundary, while Nation remained undefeated on 49. They did well to get their side past 200 on a tired pitch.

England enjoyed some good fortune early in its chase.

Tammy Beaumont was dropped at first slip on six and went on to score 46, so that was costly.

Fellow opener Lauren Winfield-Hill was dropped on 11 but could only add one run before Dottin pulled off a stunning catch. She got herself parallel with the earth in a super human effort and intercepted the ball.

Heather Knight, Nat Sciver and Amy Jones used up nearly five overs between them while collectively adding just eight runs, and Beaumont’s dismissal left England struggling at 94 for five.

Danni Wyatt (33) and Sophia Dunkley (38) added 60 from 54 balls to lift the mood in the England camp. But they perished two balls apart and Katherine Brunt followed suit when she steered a catch to point.

That clump of wickets was not fatal, though.

Ecclestone and Cross rescued the innings - but then, well, cricket eh!

adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz