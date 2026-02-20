Photo: file Will it be Otago Country or will it be South Canterbury? It all comes down to the final round of the Hawke Cup zone four which gets under way today. Otago Country and South Canterbury are top of the table, both sitting on 25 points from their three wins and one no result, from when their game against each other was washed out. If South Canterbury snag top spot, it will be the third season in a row they have earned the right to challenge for the Hawke Cup. South Canterbury holds a slight edge with a higher net run rate, but that means there is all to play for as both sides chase maximum points to earn a challenge. Otago Country are away to Southland at Queens Park. They have named a stacked team, with several Otago Volts players returning to their home province for the must-win clash. Strike batter Hugo Bogue and seamer Mason Clarke — who also represented New Zealand at the under-19 World Cup — Otago first-class seamer Toby Hart and Otago squad member Thomas O’Connor are all lining up for the Tussocks. Southland picked up their first win of the season against North Otago last time and will want to finish their representative summer on a high. South Canterbury are on their home wicket at Aorangi Oval against neighbours Mid Canterbury. All rounder William Sharp has been in good form for South Canterbury this season, with a top score of 91 and top figures of six for 24. Bowler Sam Carlaw has been equally as brutal, with impressive figures of six for 14. They will be tough to beat, but Mid Canterbury, who have one win and two losses, will be chasing the chance to finish outright third. North Otago has the bye.