Dunedin teenager Te Ani Rakete will represent his country in Bangkok next month. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Te Ani Rakete might have to upgrade his nickname.

Lil T probably does not cut it in the ring.

His father has dibs on Big T, so the robust 17-year-old will have to carve out his own.

He is on the way to doing that.

The year 13 King’s High School student has made a big step up in his fledgling boxing career.

He is the only Otago boxer selected for the New Zealand under-19 team, which will travel to Thailand to contest the World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok next month.

Rakete beat Roman Pua in an elimination bout in Auckland earlier this month to win the coveted spot.

He won a split decision following three tough three-minute rounds.

‘‘There was more up for grabs and I felt quite nervous in the first round,’’ Rakete said.

‘‘But then I started feeling comfortable and after the fight I felt quite good.

‘‘I’m really excited for the opportunity [in Bangkok]. It will be a great experience.’’

Rakete started boxing when he was ‘‘11 or 12’’. Initially, he did it to get fit, but caught the bug.

He has had eight amateur fights, winning five of them. The last win thrust him into the spotlight a bit more.

Rakete will contest the super-heavyweight title at the Futures Cup.

He is in with the big boys, hence the nickname might not exactly strike fear into his opponents.

At 1.85m and more than 92kg, he has easily outgrown it, too.

The Futures Cup is a pathway event for athletes hoping to earn selection for the Youth Olympics in Senegal later this year.

It represents a step up in class.

‘‘I just want to do my best and see how far I can go.

‘‘It will definitely be a huge step up from boxing in New Zealand, so I just got to make sure I’m well prepared for that.’’

Ōtepoti Boxing Club founder Chase Reihana Haley has been working closely with Rakete for the past five years and he feels confident his young charge is ready for the challenge.

‘‘He is talented, for sure,’’ Reihana Haley said.

‘‘But the biggest thing is he is disciplined and he is consistent,’’ he said, adding that would carry him a long way in life ‘‘whatever pathway he decides to take in his journey’’.

In the ring, he has pace and power and has really stepped up his craftmanship.

‘‘He’s an all-rounder, really.’’