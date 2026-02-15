Hamish Elliott celebrates after winning the Coast to Coast on Saturday. PHOTO: MIKE WALEN/KEYIMAGERY Hamish Elliott described his "ultimate adventure" after charging to victory in the men’s Longest Day at the Coast to Coast on Saturday. Elliott made his intentions clear early in a race that started in darkness from the shores of the Tasman Sea near Kumara at 6am on Saturday. For the Wānaka multisporter, the 243km trip finished 11hr 10min 4sec later near the waters of the Pacific at New Brighton. "It was all about execution," Elliott said. He joined a large group of 50 riders for the 55km cycle to Aickens, clocking one of the fastest times on record for the first stage of 1hr 35min 15sec. He then smashed the 33km alpine running stage up Deception Valley and over Goat Pass to hold a 13min lead as he went through transition at Klondyke to the 15km bike before the 67km river stage at Mt White. Elliott continued to let rip on the water with only 2023 champion Sam Manson (Canterbury) appearing to dare to set off in pursuit and take on the favourite’s red-hot pace. Elliott was firing on all cylinders but misread a wave change on the river that led to an unexpected dip. "It was totally a lapse of concentration," he said. "It brought me back into focus and probably made me paddle a little bit harder." He said he was "just thrilled" to win the race for a second time. "I love the race, and the result is not always the most satisfying part. "It’s the training, the discipline and how you go about performing on the day which is very rewarding." A big part of Elliott’s race plan was the alpine run and carrying that strength over to the river. "Stay calm. Stay composed. I just told myself: enjoy it. I literally did. "I said to myself, ‘this is awesome, this is living." Elliott said nutrition and a positive mindset while sticking to his race plan with faith in his training and preparation were key components of his success. "I’m stoked with that," he said. Elliott won the title in 2024, and missed going back-to-back last year when finishing runner-up to Australian Alex Hunt. "This race is character-building. I love getting out and getting into those uncomfortable and vulnerable situations where you learn a lot about yourself." Manson finished second in 11hr 29min 54sec, and Will Hand (Nelson) was third in 11hr 40min 34sec. By Wayne Parsons