Motatapu is among the events cancelled due to Covid-19 alert level changes. Photo: Ross MacKay

The sports calendar was turned upside down yesterday and events across the country were either pulled or put on hold as Covid-19 restrictions come into play.

The annual Motatapu event, which features cycling and running, which was set to take place this Saturday in the Queenstown Lakes district, has been cancelled, along with the Te Anau Enduro, another endurance event.

The women’s one-day international between England and New Zealand was played at the University of Otago Oval yesterday in front of empty stands, as the crowd was not allowed in.

The Black Caps are set to play Australia in the third twenty20 match of its series in Wellington on Wednesday, and this would now become the first of two games in three days in the capital. The two sides were due to meet in Auckland on Friday but this game has been shifted to Wellington.

The White Ferns and England twenty20 games will also take place at Wellington, before the games between the men’s sides.

Ford Trophy matches went ahead yesterday and the finals were set to be played this Wednesday and Saturday.

Super Rugby is set to continue, albeit in front of no crowds. Games this weekend are in Hamilton and Christchurch.

The Blues do not have a game this week. The side did not return to Auckland after its game against the Hurricanes on Saturday and will look to locate outside Auckland this week for training.

The first Blues home game is against the Highlanders on March 14. No sport can be played under Level 3.

The America’s Cup series was due to start this Saturday but it has been postponed until the following Wednesday, March 10.

Athletics New Zealand is considering its options for postponing its national championships.

The event, which was scheduled to begin on Friday and run for three days in Hastings, is unable to go ahead under Alert Level 2.

However, the national body was trying to find alternative dates to run the meeting.

An update would be provided as soon as possible.

A decision on whether the South Island secondary schools rowing championships go ahead — scheduled for this weekend at Lake Ruataniwha — will be made today.

Earlier this month, the national rowing championships were condensed to a three-day regatta, as the first two days could not be held while the country was in Alert Level 2.

The finals of the national fours bowls tournament were played at Alexandra yesterday, though no spectators were allowed. The mixed pairs start today and will go ahead, though the venues will be spread out across more greens and the draw was set to be changed last night.

The Waikouaiti Harness Racing Club’s meeting at the Oamaru raceway went ahead but with no crowd and all those on track had to wear masks, apart from drivers when the race was on.

In a statement, organisers of the Motatapu mountain bike/ultra run event, which had 2300 entrants ready to go, said it was not possible to hold the event in gatherings limited to 100. Aid stations would have to be removed, which would be dangerous. The event was set for this Saturday and could not be moved to Sunday, as key people were unavailable. Weather meant a date later in the year was not suitable.

The Covid-19 policy for cancellation at the Motatapu event had been a 25% refund but this had been increased to 60% or a full transfer to next year’s event.

The Ironman event at Taupo next weekend will not go ahead. An alternative date is being considered.