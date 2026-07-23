Let the Games begin. Sports reporter Kayla Hodge picks out five international stars to watch at the Commonwealth Games. Chad le Clos (swimming) The South African is on the cusp of becoming the outright most decorated male athlete in Commonwealth Games history. After debuting at Delhi in 2010, le Clos boasts 18 medals and needs one more to claim the title. The 34-year-old has been a strong force in the butterfly and freestyle, holding the Commonwealth records in short and long course 200m and short court course 100m butterfly. He won silver in the 200m butterfly in Birmingham. Josh Kerr (athletics) While the Jamaicans will ignite the sprints, expect the Scottish crowd to erupt for their hometown hero. Kerr set a world record in the mile at the London Diamond League last week in 3min 42.66sec to crush a 27-year old record by half a second. It will a special occasion for the proud Scotsman when he lines up for a distance making its return to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1966. Lovlina Borgohain (boxing) The Indian boxer has her eyes set on a Commonwealth Games podium to round out her collection. “That is one medal missing from my cabinet,’’ Borgohain said. The triple world champion and Olympic bronze medallist is looking for another gong in the women’s 75kg division. She has also been named as an Indian flagbearer. Emma Finucane (cycling) The Welsh sprint specialist always lights up the cycling track. The 23-year-old is a world, European and Olympic champion and became the first British woman to win three medals at a single Games since 1964. Finucane, who will had a good battle against Kiwi dynamo Ellesse Andrews, will be looking to better her two bronze medals from Birmingham. Australian Diamonds (netball) Diamonds are made under pressure — and boy, do these ones know how to win. Australia have been the benchmark of Commonwealth Games netball with four golds and three silvers. They have only been beaten by the Silver Ferns in 2006 and 2010 — the double-extra time thriller clocking 84 minutes to become the longest official game — and England in 2018. They are the reigning Netball World Cup champions and will head into the tournaments as favourites under incumbent coach Stacey Marinkovich.