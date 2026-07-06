Bellingham double fires 10-man England into quarterfinals

Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring for England as team-mates (from left) Elliot Anderson, Anthony Gordon and Nico O'Reilly crowd around him during their World Cup match at the Azteca Stadium against Mexico today. Photo: Reuters

Ten-man England weathered a Mexico storm at the Azteca Stadium to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the third straight time with a rip-roaring 3-2 victory over the co-hosts today thanks to a Jude Bellingham double and Harry Kane penalty.

Thomas Tuchel's side made it hard for themselves but handed the battling Mexicans their first-ever World Cup defeat at the iconic stadium to set up a last-eight clash with Norway who shocked Brazil 2-1 earlier today.

Mexico had only lost two competitive games at the Azteca in 89 matches since 1966 but England deserved to make it three.

After the game was delayed by an hour due to thunderstorms, Mexico attacked from the start backed by their fanatical support who raised the decibel level even higher than in their earlier matches at their home fortress, but England held firm and managed to take the sting out of the game.

Bellingham put England ahead with a diving header from Bukayo Saka's fine cross just past the half-hour and made it 2-0 within two minutes after another break down the right with captain Harry Kane providing the centre.

The Mexican crowd responded with chants of "Yes we can" and their players responded when livewire winger Julian Quinones volleyed home inside the box after a scramble following a free kick to get the hosts back into the match.

They got further encouragement after the break when England defender Jarell Quansah was sent off for a rash challenge. The visitors kept their cool, though, and after Anthony Gordon was fouled by the keeper on the hour, Kane calmly scored from the spot.

Just as England looked to enjoy some breathing space, captain Kane gave away a penalty as he tried to clear the ball and after a VAR review the referee pointed to the spot. Raul Jimenez stepped up to make it 3-2 and give Mexico hope again.

With just over 20 minutes to go England had their backs to the wall and had to dig deep to keep the Mexicans at bay. Despite giving up most of the possession, they hung on for a famous victory in the last match of this World Cup in Mexico.

It was England's first visit to the famous stadium since they lost to Argentina in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals after Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" goal and mazy dribble through a hapless defence sank Bobby Robson's side.