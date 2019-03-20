Colloty chasing professional dream

After his first appearance for Southern United, Otago Boys' High School pupil Oliver Colloty has his eyes set on more. Photo: Linda Robertson

When Oliver Colloty was subbed on for the final 12 minutes of Southern United's game against Hawke's Bay United earlier this month, he was so nervous he was unsure what to do.

But as soon as the ball touched the 15-year old Otago Boys' High School pupil's feet his footballing instincts kicked in.

''I was so nervous I wasn't quite sure what to do but as soon as I touched the ball everything kicked back in and I started to relax and just play my game.''

The midfielder has sat on the bench for United before but the March 10 match in Dunedin was the first time he had made it on the field against a Hawke's Bay team which included former Wellington Phoenix player Paul Ifill.

''It was good because my parents [Paula and Linden] come to every game but I've only sat on the bench, so when I finally got subbed on it felt great.''

Despite being unsure if he will play in Dunedin next year or head to the North Island for more training, Oliver knows what his long-term goals are.

''I want to be a professional; that's my dream.''

His favourite player is New Zealander Tyler Boyd who plays in the Turkish Super Lig side Ankaragucu on loan from Portuguese club Vitoria de Guimaraes.

''He's a Kiwi and he's doing real well overseas so he's someone I look up to.''

Closer to home, Oliver credits Southern United coach Paul O'Reilly and former All White and Otago Boys' High School teacher Mike McGarry for helping him get to where he is.

''They've both been a huge help and I couldn't have been where I am without them.''



