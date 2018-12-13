Team Wellington beaten in Club World Cup

Jack-Henry Sinclair of Team Wellington and Tsukasa Shiotani of Al Ain chase the ball in their match this morning. Photo: Getty Images

Team Wellington squandered a 3-0 lead before going down in a penalty shootout in the club's first game at the Club World Cup this morning.

UAE club Al Ain struck back with two second half goals as the playoff game finished 3-3 after 90 minutes, before winning the shootout 4-3. Team Wellington captain Justin Gulley missed the fifth and final penalty in a heartbreaking exit for the New Zealand side.

Al Ain will play Tunisian side ES Tunis in the quarterfinals with the winning facing Argentine giants River Plate.

Mario Barcia, Aaron Clapham and Mario Ilich all scored in the first half to give the OFC Champions League winners a 3-0 lead before the home side got on the scoresheet just before halftime.

Argentine Barcia opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a well struck goal from around 30m out, putting the ball in the top left hand corner out of reach of the goalie.

Team Wellington added a second just three minutes later with a well worked goal finished off by former All White Clapham.

The home side looked to get a goal back on the half hour mark only to have it ruled out by VAR. A foul committed on Hamish Watson in the lead-up to the goal was enough to take the goal away.

Team Wellington's third goal came from a corner just before halftime as Ilich made the most of some poor Al Ain marking to slot home.

Al Ai pounced on a mistake at the back less than a minute later with Tsukasa Shiotani scoring, to make it 3-1 at halftime.

Tongo Doumbia added a second for Al Ain just four minutes into the second half before Swedish international Marcus Berg tied the game up in the 85th.