Photo: ODT files. Wānaka bounced back from last week’s defeat in the Southern League to beat a strong Nelson Suburbs team 3-1 at home on Saturday. Wānaka started with a clear chance inside the opening minute, but they were caught playing out from the back when Lennon Whewell scored for Nelson. But with goalkeeper Josh Shackleton, in his 98th game, leading the team from the back, Wanaka’s response was immediate. Stanley Blair equalised with a well-taken goal from the right flank. Wanaka threatened through Blair, Dillan Kahale and Wynn Skinner in behind Nelson’s defence. Kahale provided two quality balls for Skinner, who finished both chances to give the home side a 3-1 lead at halftime. They created more chances in the second half, and defence from Oliver Horgan, Jack Walecki, Jelmar van der Moolen and Robert McKay impressed coach Thomas Van Hees, while Dominic Plimmer, Kwadwo Nketia and Josh Bayly were all sound in their first starts. The Dunedin City Royals conceded a late equaliser to finish with a 3-3 draw against Coastal Spirit in an entertaining game at Tahuna Park. Will Laws wore the gloves in cover for Alex Boomer, who was suspended after being sent off last week, but Laws was unable to stop Weston Bell’s shot inside 15 minutes. That came from a curling free kick on the edge of the box, harshly awarded when Jed Collings — who only had eyes for the ball — collided with a Spirit player. Spirit keeper Reon Werahiko gifted the ball back to the Royals and was relieved when their shot was cleared. But the Royals regained possession, and crossed into the box for Kazik Swain to score from close range to level 1-1 at halftime. The game was free-flowing, and midway through the second half Leonardo Uribe blazed a shot over the crossbar for the visitors. Coastal regained the lead in the 69th minute when Yuki Todoroki wriggled free from his markers and played the ball out wide for Elijah Gaeth to score from a very tight angle. Three minutes later, Connor Neil bagged a penalty to level again. Uribe hit the post with 15 minutes to go and Todoroki hit the crossbar. The Royals made no mistake, finding their target when Max Davidson pounced in the 85th minute. But in added time, the Royals let Liam Cotter stab in an equaliser and had to settle for a draw. Northern could not make it two from two in their debut Southern League season as they were beaten 1-0 by Ferrymead Bays away. Ferrymead had the better start, making use of their long throw-ins to have Northern pinned back. Northern grew into the game and created chances, the best of which saw Sam Cosgrove hit a fierce strike over the bar. It was a physical tussle, with Northern goalkeeper Eli Urwin leaping high to tip over a goal-bound header just before the break. Ferrymead started the second half well and capitalised on a poor clearance when Chris Murphy was on hand to volley the hosts ahead in the opening minutes of the restart. Northern had good spells, keeping better possession and probing to find an equaliser. Alex Dale had the best chance after running through one-on-one from a ball he charged down, but keeper Evan Ovendale made an excellent double stop. In other games, Christchurch United continued their mediocre start to the season with a 1-1 draw against Selwyn, and Cashmere Technical beat Nomads 4-1. - Neville Watson