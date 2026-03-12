Ben Mason. Photo: Rowing NZ A couple of former Otago rowers will be pulling on black race suits later this year. Former Otago Boys’ High School rower Ben Mason and former Bayfield High School rower Eva Hofmans have been selected in the New Zealand world cup squad to compete in Spain and Bulgaria in May and June, respectively. Mason, who now rows for Christchurch club Avon, has been named alongside national single sculls champion Finn Hamill in the men’s double scull. They won bronze at the first stop of the world cup in Varase last year and silver at the second stop in Lucerne. Hofmans, who now rows for Waikato after returning from Yale, has been named in the women’s double scull alongside Waikato clubmate Sophie Egnot-Johnson. It is Hofmans’ first elite team selection after a successful age-group career, including an under-19 world championship title in the women’s quad. Former Otago University rower Fred Vavasour (Wairau) has also been named in the men’s coxless four. Several Dunstan rowers have been named in the national under-23 training squad. Jack Pearson, Mathew King and Fynn Allison were named in the men’s sculling squad and Madison Neale has been selected in the women’s sculling squad. kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz