Another accolade for Lydia Ko

It's been a glittering year for Lydia Ko. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has added another award to her illustrious career. The 27-year-old is the recipient of the LPGA's Heather Farr Perseverance Award.

It honours an LPGA Tour player who, through her hard work, dedication and love of the game of golf, has demonstrated determination, perseverance and spirit in fulfilling her goals as a player.

"Words cannot describe how immensely grateful I am to receive this award from my peers," Ko told the LPGA.

"There have been countless hours of time and hard work to get to where I am in my career now, but I would be nowhere without the many people that supported, encouraged and believed in me at every stage.

"This year has been incredible in so many ways and it is a time that I will always cherish, so to receive an award of this significance at the end of my 2024 season is truly special."

This year Ko won Olympic gold in Paris and her first British Open title and also became eligible for the sport's Hall of Fame.

Ko first played on the LPGA Tour in 2012 and has won 22 titles. She has also won 15 other tournaments around the world.

She has won three major titles and is one of just five New Zealand women to have won Olympic gold, silver and bronze.

Entering her 2024 season, Ko needed two points to meet the minimum point threshold of 27 points to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Following her win at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and her first-place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she reached the threshold and became the youngest player to be inducted under its current criteria.

She followed up her gold medal with an additional two wins this season including the Kroger Queen City Championship and a major championship victory at the Women's Open.

Ko has earned numerous LPGA Awards including Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year honours (2014), Rolex Player of the Year (2015, 2022), the Founders Award (2021), Vare Trophy, (2021, 2022), and now, the 2024 Heather Farr Perseverance Award.

She is the fifth player to receive both the Founders and Heather Farr Perseverance Awards, following Heather Farr, Shelley Hamlin, Lorie Kane and Lorena Ochoa.