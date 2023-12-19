Geary shows liking for Arrowtown with three-shot win in pro-am

A view of The Hills golf course at Arrowtown. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Tauranga golfer Josh Geary has again showed a liking for Arrowtown.

Geary shot the round of the day, a 66, to come from behind for a three-shot victory on 9-under-par at The Hills Invitation Pro-Am at the weekend.

First-round leader Michael Hendry, who shot 66 with six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys to lead Charlie Smail by a shot with Ben Campbell (68) and Geary (69) next, could not sustain that form in the second round.

In a topsy-turvy 73, Hendry recorded three birdies, an eagle, four bogeys and a double bogey on the notorious par-3 16th.

This would have brought back memories of a similar encounter with the creek which could have cost him at the New Zealand Open some years ago.

Hendry’s third placing on 5-under on Sunday was still a fine effort.

Geary had no such problems and played almost flawless golf with five birdies, an eagle on the par-5 first hole and just a lone bogey.

For Geary, this was a nice way to finish the year as he looks forward to spending some extended quality time with his wife and two young children.

He will probably play the Victorian Open before the New Zealand Open at Millbrook then just play New Zealand Charles Tour events.

At the end of the year, Geary will look at the Asian Tour qualifying school.

Defending Hills Pro-Am champion Nick Voke had a second-round 68 to nab second place on 6-under.

Queenstown golfer Campbell climbed a few places with a stunning 6m eagle putt on his final hole to finish on 5-under in a tie for third with Hendry and Australian Jordan Zunic.

— Neville Idour