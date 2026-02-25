Kevin Na. Photo: Getty Images Yeah, Na. That is indeed veteran professional and five-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Na lining up for a shot at the New Zealand Open at Millbrook this week. The Korean-born American is the highest credentialled player in the 156-strong professional field — but he might be one of the rustiest. Na, 42, played 458 events in 19 years on the PGA Tour before becoming an inaugural captain with LIV Golf. He was dropped by LIV and his Korean GC team for 2026, and his debut appearance in Arrowtown will be his first competitive action since mid-November. Na flew into Queenstown on Sunday, played the 18 holes of Millbrook’s Coronet layout on Monday, and was sampling the Remarkables layout over two days to prepare for today’s opening round. "It’s difficult to learn two golf courses in a short period of time," Na said. "But it’s a very well-designed golf course. It’s pretty straightforward. I think I’ll be all right." Na, who joked having no recent form meant "less scars" to process, has no massive expectations of success at the New Zealand Open but is aware of the extra carrot of a place in the British Open field for the winner. "I haven’t played in a while. But my game is feeling pretty good and I’m looking forward to having some fun. "I don’t think my golf game is rusty but maybe the competition side is rusty. "That usually comes back pretty quickly. It’s all about getting off to a good start." It is a first time in New Zealand for Na, who has been accompanied by his wife. "I’ve heard nothing but great things about this place. Some of my Kiwi friends have told me what an amazing place this is, and that I need to check it out some time in my life, and I’m really excited to be here. "They weren’t wrong. This place is amazing. It’s beautiful," he said. He has also heard plenty about New Zealand from one of the country’s best golfers. Na was a LIV team-mate in Korean GC, formerly known as Iron Heads GC, with Danny Lee, and has only nice things to day about him. "Danny’s like a brother to me. "He’s an amazing player. When he’s on, he’s one of the world’s best. "Fun character off the golf course. I always enjoy my time with him. He’s a good friend." Na, known for his measured — do not say slow — pace of play, has applied for reinstatement to the PGA Tour but right now has no status on any tour. He will stay in New Zealand to play in the Japan-Australasia Championship at Royal Auckland next week. Winning is a golfer’s lifeblood but Na is at peace with what he has done and where he is going. "I want to have some fun. Sometimes we get caught up in performance and whatever other things are going on. "I want to be that kid again, you know. When you first start playing and you travel to different parts of the world, and any tournament you get into you’re excited to tee it up. "Maybe when you do this for a long time, it fades away. "I know it’s still there. I’m really excited this week. I want to kind of find that bubbly, exciting feeling again."