Ko rallies with stellar final round for Ohio win

Lydia Ko finished a full five strokes ahead of her nearest competitor at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Ohio. Photo: Getty Images

Lydia Ko has an established history of exemplary golf. That doesn't make it any less special when she puts it on display once again.

Sunday provided the latest chapter in the future Hall of Famer's outstanding career, as the New Zealander dominated the field with a 9-under-par 63 to take home the championship at the Kroger Queen City Championship in the United States.

"It's been pretty surreal," Ko said. "I had the most unbelievable three weeks in Europe, and after having another three weeks off, you're not entirely sure what it's going to be like."

Ko, 27, suffered no ill-effects from the long rest, as she endured just a single bogey over four rounds to finish 23-under 265 - a full five strokes ahead of her nearest competitor in Maineville, Ohio.

On Sunday, she was even better, notching seven birdies and an eagle against no bogeys to score the lowest round of the tournament when it mattered most.

"To have a round like this to cap off a win is pretty special," Ko said.

Ko, who won Olympic gold and the AIG Women's Open over the summer, is now a 22-time LPGA Tour Champion, just a few short weeks after she clinched enough career points to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

She currently owns three different major titles (2024 Women's Open, 2016 Chevron Championship and 2015 Evian Championship).

"I had a fairytale these past couple months," Ko said. "...It's always been the goal of mine to do the career grand slam [win five consecutive majors in one season] .

"I thought that would be so out there. I feel like I've already been part of this fairytale, so why not?"

Ko came into Sunday two shots behind the leader, Jeeno Thitikul, at TPC River's Bend, the first-time host of this event while Cincinnati's Kenwood Country Club undergoes a renovation project.

The two golfers were tied headed in No 11, where Ko sank an eagle on the par-5 to get to 20 under for the tournament.

Thitikul, a former World No 1 from Thailand, rallied with a birdie at the par-3 12th to close to within a stroke of Ko, but she could get no closer.

Ko finished with birdies on Nos 13, 15 and 18 to close out the win.

"I mean, it's just like insane. It's super insane," Thitikul said of her playing partner. "Her putter was on fire today. She make it everywhere that she have a chance. Just really nice. I respect her as like my older sister, as a legend and also as my role model as well."

Thitkul posted a 2-under 70 to finish 18 under for the tourney.

South Korea's Haeran Ryu (67) finished in third place at 17 under. Japan's Yuka Saso (65) was fourth at 16 under, while two golfers - Nelly Korda (68) and South Korea's Hyo Joon Jang (69) - finished tied for fifth (14 under).