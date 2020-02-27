Larry Fitzgerald

Golf may seem like a long way away from the gladiatorial sport of American football but that is the way NFL star Larry Fitzgerald likes it.

Fitzgerald (36) is a special guest at the New Zealand Open this week and played a solid round at Millbrook yesterday.

New Zealand is not a new destination for him — this is his fourth visit to the country which he greatly enjoys visiting.

He was invited to the Open through mutual friend Sandi Young, an American who plays at the Taraiti club in Mangawhia, north of Auckland.

He thoroughly enjoyed his round yesterday, paired up with fellow American Berry Henson.

He first played golf about six years ago and thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I love the way you never beat the game. You are always working on something. You hit great shots, you hit really poor shots and it is rewarding at the end of the day. You make a good strike, a nice birdie putt, and it keeps you in it," he said.

Fitzgerald has been selected for the Pro Bowl 11 times. He is second in NFL career receiving yards, second in career receptions and sixth in receiving touchdowns.

He has signed a contract to return to the Arizona Cardinals next season, continuing a career, which started in the NFL in 2004 and is rare in the league having played for just one team.

The wide receiver does not play golf during the NFL season but liked to sneak out three to four times to the golf course in the off season.

An eight handicapper, he said golf was a great way to meet nice people and stay competitive.

He said by the end of the summer he was down to a two or three handicap.

His body felt good, he was still hungry to play in the NFL and he felt he could still contribute so there was no reason to stop.

Being a one team-man suits him, as he sees no reason to leave, loves the team and his family likes living in Arizona.