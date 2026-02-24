Australian golfer Lucas Herbert (left) and caddie Nick Pugh at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in December. Photo: Getty Images You can never miss Lucas Herbert on the golf course. It is not just that the popular Australian, who plays for a Rippers team including three countrymen on the LIV circuit, has every shot in the book and loves to give every hole a red-hot crack. Having a caddie with a distinctive style helps. Herbert is at the New Zealand Open with his right-hand man, English bag-carrier Nick Pugh, whose splendidly long beard has been growing since he ended his own career as a playing professional. The pair have tasted some significant success in the past — Herbert has six professional wins including three in Europe — and should not be overlooked at Millbrook. Herbert, 30, was runner-up at the New Zealand Open in 2020, and while there is plenty of cash and status available in the LIV world, he does not like to miss a chance to come south. "I feel like it’s hard to play poorly when you come to Queenstown," Herbert said yesterday. "There’s nowhere better in the world. I’m very happy to be here, and it makes playing good golf very easy." Pressed for more on why he never liked to miss the week in Queenstown, Herbert referenced a certain burger chain among other reasons. "The other is the [British] Open qualifying spot at the end of the week here. Any time we can avoid a 36-hole qualifier for a major is pretty nice. "And I think I’d played three events in five months, so you can feel a little rusty at the start of the year. "New equipment, different climates, different golf course — I find it really valuable to add to the schedule, to come over here. "I genuinely just love coming here as well." Herbert would love to see more LIV players, who were just in Adelaide and have Hong Kong and Singapore on the schedule after this week, come to Millbrook. "We’re about to play three big events in a row across three different time zones, and early in the year that can take a big toll on you if you’re not ready for it. I can understand why guys wouldn’t want to add another one into the mix. "But I’d love to see more guys come down here. I think there should be more come and play this event, but scheduling does make it a little tricky." Herbert is now married after proposing to then-girlfriend Erika at the top of Queenstown Hill a year ago, a moment that New Zealand golfer Ben Campbell inadvertently revealed before the official announcement.