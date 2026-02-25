Kazuma Kobori. Photo: Getty ImagesAny of the 156 golfers in the field could win the New Zealand Open. Hayden Meikle attempts to highlight six leading contenders. Ben Campbell (NZ) Yeah, yeah — a predictable choice. But the fact is the average fan, the Millbrook big cheeses, his family members and at least one local sports editor would love to see the new Cambo holding up the Brodie Breeze Trophy. He knows the course inside out and he knows what it takes to win the New Zealand Open. Dare we dream? Kazuma Kobori (NZ) Campbell is the local favourite, Daniel Hillier is the No 1 Kiwi, Steven Alker is arguably the highest profile — but do not sleep on Kobori. He is stone-cold good when he is firing, and he is in tidy form this summer. Cameron John (AUS) There is something about Australian golfers called Cameron. John already has two wins this season and leads the Australasian Tour order of merit. Odds-on to get a DP World Tour card. Curtis Luck. Photo: suppliedCurtis Luck (AUS) Can’t go wrong with a surname like that. Luck, the former No 1 amateur in the world and US amateur champion, led the New Zealand PGA Championship after the first round last week before dropping to 16th. Has had a flurry of top-10 finishes this season. Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN) Takahiro Hataji made history in 2024 when he became the first Japanese golfer to win the New Zealand Open. There are now some seriously good golfers from the Land of the Rising Sun coming to Millbrook every year. Shogenji had 11 top-10 finishes on the Japan Tour last year, winning twice. John Catlin. Photo: Getty ImagesJohn Catlin (USA) Americans called Bob (Gilder), Bob (Byman) and Buddy (Allin) won the New Zealand Open between 1974 and 1980. Corey Pavin (1984-85) was the last back-to-back winner. Alex Prugh (2009) and Bobby Gates (2010) won at The Hills when the tournament had Nationwide Tour status. Catlin was seventh last year and shapes as the leading contender to wave the Star-Spangled Banner over Millbrook. His amateur partner is NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald.