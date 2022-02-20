Phil Bungard plays the 12th hole on his way to victory in the Dunedin strokeplay at St Clair yesterday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Phil Bungard completed a rare treble in style as he continued a golden summer on his home course yesterday.

He chipped in to win the Dunedin strokeplay on the first hole of a playoff with club-mate Tony Giles on the St Clair course.

Bungard fired an even-par 71 both days, and Giles carded a 1-under 70 yesterday to go with his opening round of 72.

It has been some summer for Bungard, who adds the time-honoured Dunedin strokeplay title — his first — to the Otago matchplay championship and the New Zealand mid-amateur championship.

"Someone just said that I was on a massive heater, ha ha," he said last night.

Bungard was a surprise omission from the Otago team for the New Zealand interprovincial tournament and said that prompted him to approach tournaments with a sense of freedom.

"I’ve just been playing ‘me golf’, for me and no-one else.

"It’s kind of a mind shift. I just want to do as good as I can for myself, not for other people, and it’s kind of worked."

Bungard would love one final big effort of the summer.

He hopes to play in the New Zealand strokeplay at Shirley in late March.

"I really want to see how I go against the real big boys of New Zealand golf.

"There’s a big circle around that one. I want to test myself against the best in the country."

Bungard’s 71 in difficult conditions in the Dunedin strokeplay on Saturday gave him a one-shot lead from Giles and Logan Clarke.

Yesterday, with the sun out, the tournament turned into a three-horse race on the back nine as Bungard, Giles and Otago No 1 Tom Lee hovered around the top of the leaderboard.

"I’d played some solid golf but I was definitely nervy on the back nine because Tony and Tom were both going pretty good," Bungard said.

The trio were tied walking up to the 36th hole of the tournament but Lee missed the green and could not get up and down.

Bungard’s attempt at a birdie putt that would have won him the tournament went just wide, and while Giles’ first putt went long, he nervelessly made a tricky return putt to force a playoff.

"My putt just broke a bit more than I thought," Bungard said.

"I didn’t really putt well today, and that made me come back to the field a little bit."

Both men safely found the fairway on the first playoff hole, the 18th.

Bungard’s second was just off the green to the left, but he made no mistake with his chip, floating it into the hole to claim victory.

Another St Clair golfer, Matthew Crawford, had the round of the tournament yesterday, a 4-under-par 67 that left him short of the leaders by a stroke.

St Clair swept the other categories. Abigail Crawford won the women’s gross title, Lee-Ann Henry won the women’s net title with a tidy score of 145, Jacob Brouwer won the men’s net title by six shots, and Corey Senelale won the men’s gross by two shots.