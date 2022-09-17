Otago men make history with triumphant win

Otago on attack during today’s final against Wellington. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Otago men created history by beating Wellington 4-2 in the final of the National Hockey Championship this afternoon.

It is the first time the province has won the men's title.

The women last won the title in 1987.

Otago whacked in three goals during a dominant second quarter to seize control of the game.

Dylan Thomas slapped in the first before the Ward brothers Finn and Jordan gave the side what would prove an unassailable lead.

Finn stole the ball in a tackle and made a strong run into the circle. His shot was partially deflected by the goalie but dribbled in.

Jordan's goal was an emphatic drag flick from a penalty corner.

The home team went up 4-0 when Craig Turner found himself on the end of a chain of about four or five pinpoint passes. His role was to deflect the cross into the net and he made no mistake.

Wellington clawed back a couple of goals and spent almost the entire final quarter on attack.

But an exhausted Otago was resolute and held on for the win.