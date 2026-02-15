Rebecca Kingsford wins the Coast to Coast on Saturday.PHOTO: MIKE WALEN/KEYIMAGERY It has been a long and eventful journey but Rebecca Kingsford can now call herself a Coast to Coast champion. The Longest Day has dished up heartache and despair for the 35-year-old Cantabrian since she stepped off the world triathlon circuit. Kingsford competed in triathlon 52 times for her country, standing on the podium four times, including one title. The Coast to Coast offered her a new set of challenges that have been both rewarding and character-building. Victory in the women’s race this year was special as it came in arguably one of the strongest fields in the event’s 44-year history. It was her fifth tilt at the title since the 2022 race when she finished fourth. She was third in 2023, fifth in 2024 and fourth last year. There was no denying Kingsford this year, and on Saturday her bid for glory came together nicely as she opened up a commanding lead on the 33km alpine run. All 10 of the top-ranked females, including defending champion Deborah Lynch and fellow race favourites Hannah Lund and Thea Taylor, followed in her wake. Before this, little separated the group on the 55km bike first stage to Aickens but, after the run, it appeared Kingsford’s to loose. Despite some technical difficulties on the river stage, and Lund coming up on her at Woodstock after a couple of swims, Kingsford got back into the grove. She showed her trademark strength on the 70km bike to the finish to snap the tape at New Brighton in 12hr 53min 1sec. Lund crossed for second, 7min 57sec behind, with Lynch third in 13hr 9min 33sec. "I finally got it,” Kingsford exclaimed at the finish. Kingsford said after a couple of swims on the river stage, she thought she was a goner and the race was there for Lund. "She’s such an amazing athlete." After being highly ranked in all four of her previous Longest Day attempts, Kingsford was quick to give a shout to all those who had supported her five-year journey to the winner’s line. "It didn’t go to plan as I wanted it to, but as I’ve shown over the last couple of years, anything can happen in the second half of the race. ‘‘It’ll take a moment to sink in, this one." She said she needed time to consider whether she would return to defend the title next year. By Wayne Parsons