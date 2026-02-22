Fin Melville Ives. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Fin Melville Ives might be a bit sore but he has not lost his sense of humour.

The medical assessments are in and it has been confirmed the plucky New Zealand freeskier broke his collarbone in crashing out during the qualification rounds of the halfpipe competition at the Winter Olympics.

Melville Ives, the reigning world champion and one of New Zealand’s best medal hopes, was stretchered off after the heavy fall during his second run after being knocked unconscious.

He is now recovering and remains in good spirits, jesting his injuries are "nothing but a scratch".

"It was really a game of two halves," he said afterwards with his sense of humour intact.

Melville Ives, 19, also thanked the medical staff that had helped him so far, and his coach Murray Buchan.

Another Kiwi halfpipe freeskier, Ben Harrington, who finished ninth, dedicated his second run to Melville Ives, saying to cameras on the slopes: "Hey Finski, this one’s for you, brother, love you, let’s go skiing."

With weather forcing a reshuffle of the schedule, men’s freeski halfpipe qualifying and finals were held on the same day, leaving athletes with little time to rest and reset.

However, Harrington proved he was more than up for the challenge.

First competitor to drop into the halfpipe under the lights, he was one of only two skiers to get a clean score on his first run.

Building difficulty as he progressed down the pipe, he opened with an alley-oop double frontside 720, then a switch left 900, switch right 1080, a left double cork 1260 and a right 900.

A slight hand touch on the wall cost him crucial execution points, but his score of 61.25 kept him in the mix.

With many in the field battling first-run nerves or pushing past the limits of clean landings, the leaderboard was set for change as riders lined up for their remaining two attempts.

Harrington made a strong start on run two, boosting high on his opening hit, but landed too low on his second trick and could not regain control to complete the run, and his score did not improve.

Ben Harrington of New Zealand in action during the second run of the men’s freeski halfpipe final at the Winter Olympics at Livigno Snow Park in Livigno, Italy yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Meanwhile, the competition began to ignite.

Henry Sildaru (Estonia) and Alex Ferreira (USA) unleashed 1620s to push scores into the 90s, while US team-mates Nick Goepper and Birk Irving scored in the high 80s.

Harrington sat seventh after the second run.

As anticipated, competition went into another gear as competitors lined up for their third and final chance to impress the judges and went all out.

Harrington answered by putting down his best performance of the competition. Repeating his first run tricks, he improved the execution and lifted his score to a 73.75, finishing in ninth place.

"I wish I could have done that nice and clean on the first run so I could have upped it those next two runs but that’s just how the ball rolls," Harrington said.

"I was just happy to be here, honestly. I was stoked to make finals at the Olympics. That’s been a dream of mine for a long time. I ticked that box, so I was pretty jazzed on that for sure.

"I always just want to come in and land a run — that’s all I can really ask for, and I did that in finals, I did that in qualifiers.

"The experience was awesome. I had my friends and family here. It was so much fun."

Harrington said he had Melville Ives in his thoughts after seeing his team-mate crash in qualifying.

"It was definitely really rough. To see him go down was really hard. I was skiing for him tonight, for sure."

Ferreira claimed freeski halfpipe gold with Sildaru winning silver and Brendan Mackay (Canada) bronze.

New Zealand athlete Mischa Thomas was competing in the delayed women’s freeski halfpipe final last night.

— Allied Media/RNZ