Irish driver Kris Meeke will be one of the stars on show for the 50th anniversary Otago Rally next month. PHOTO: GEOFF RIDDER Otago's roads are in for something truly special. The milestone 50th anniversary Otago Rally is set to host the biggest field for a New Zealand gravel rally since the 1990s, with 147 entries already confirmed for next month’s event. The rally, which covers 280km from Dunedin through the Maniototo and Lawrence, has attracted 37 international teams from 11 countries — including Ireland, Australia, India, Japan and the Pacific Islands — making it the largest international field on New Zealand soil since Rally New Zealand in 2008. "We are absolutely delighted with the response of the competitors to this event," event spokesman Roger Oakley said. "It is a privilege to be part of celebrating our 50th anniversary. "It’s going to be a huge motorsport event, and just as importantly, a big reunion of friendships made over many years in the sport. "This is going to be a great event for Dunedin and New Zealand." Among the highlights is the highly anticipated classic 2WD field, which boasts 45 entries packed with former winners and world-class talent including Kris Meeke, Mads Ostberg, Pasi Hagstrom, Deane Buist and Derek Ayson. About 40 cars across various classes have bolstered the New Zealand Rally Championship field, with a showdown between Jack Hawkeswood, Stokes brothers Robbie and Jack, and Dylan Thomson, who has secured the keys to Ben Hunt’s winning Skoda from last year. Adding further intrigue to the national field is the addition of two-time Dakar Rally winner Toby Price, who will pilot a Toyota GR Yaris, and Ari Pettigrew and Andy Martin, who will both be campaigning GT3 Porsches. Rather than a Rally2 machine, Price will drive the first car built for the new Yaris Cup series. A massive 50-car allcomers event — excluding those already cross-entered in the NZRC — had further boosted numbers and there will be some familiar faces floating throughout the weekend. John Keast, behind the wheel of an Escort BDA, and Brian Budd will both take to the stages half a century after competing in the inaugural 1976 event. Entries close on Friday.