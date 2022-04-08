Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY

What was perhaps the Southern Steel’s most under-appreciated streak came to an end last week.

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit had not missed a competition game since returning to the franchise in 2016.

Had Covid-19 not interfered, she would be set to bring up 100 consecutive appearances on Monday.

The crafty defender will have to settle for 97, though.

She missed last Saturday’s match against the Northern Mystics with Covid-19 and, while out of isolation, has not been cleared under the return-to-play protocols.

Despite falling short of the unbeaten century, it remains a significant achievement in a sporting age dominated by rest, rotation and loading.

"It was really strange for me, especially not even being there," Selby-Rickit said.

"[The performance] was really good. I was really proud of them to step up from our last game [against the Mystics]. It was really cool to see. Really interesting watching from home, as well."

The timing initially seemed unfortunate.

Originally she was set to miss four games, although last week’s match against the Northern Stars was postponed until June 2.

Today’s match against the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic has also been postponed, although she will miss Monday’s match against the Central Pulse in Wellington.

She is not the only one to miss this weekend — Ali Wilshier, coach Reinga Bloxham and manager Dayna Kaio also have Covid-19.

There had been some good news to celebrate, too.

Selby-Rickit was included in the ANZ Premiership’s top 25 players of the past 25 years, celebrating a quarter-century of elite netball leagues in New Zealand.

It was an illustrious honour, but one she was typically humble about.

"It was [cool], I was like what the hell?

"They sent me a list to choose my 25 people — there was, like, 500 people. I didn’t do it, because I just couldn’t, there were so many amazing players.

"To be on that, I was almost embarrassed. Honestly, there’s some players that aren’t on that list that I just looked up to so much. I still do, they had such a big impact on myself and netball as a whole.

"It was really humbling and really nice of them to do, but I know there are so many more people out there that are so deserving of that 25."

It comes after a long and accomplished career, in which she has seen plenty of defensive partners.

Even across that 97-match run there have been a notable cohort — Storm Purvis, Jane Watson, Courtney Elliott, Abby Erwood and Taneisha Fifita — that have all come and gone.

This year has brought another new one in Kate Burley, who has quickly made an impression on Selby-Rickit.

"It’s always interesting for me getting with a new partner," she said.

"I just love learning from them. I’ve found learning their strengths is usually the best options for me.

"Learning what they’re good at and trying to bring that out as much as I can, do whatever I can to let them be their best.

"She’s [Burley] got an amazing closing speed, she’s got amazing hops, she’s got all this energy.

"I’ve loved learning from her and playing with her."

ANZ Premiership

Wellington, Monday, 7.15pm

Steel: Shannon Saunders, Kate Heffernan, Renee Savai’inaea, George Fisher, Saviour Tui, Georgia Heffernan, Sarahpheinna Woulf, Kate Burley, Losa Fifita, Ivari Christie.

Pulse: Tiana Metuarau, Aliyah Dunn, Whitney Souness, Ainsleyana Puleiata, Paris Lokotui, Kristiana Manu'a, Kelly Jury, Erikana Pedersen, Parris Mason, Amelia Walmsley, Renee Matoe.