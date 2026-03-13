Kate Heffernan is gearing up for her season with the Adelaide Thunderbirds getting under way tonight. Photo: suppliedKate Heffernan is learning to find her feet in a new shade of pink. The Silver Fern tells Kayla Hodge why taking a leap to join the Adelaide Thunderbirds has been the refresh she needed. Kate Heffernan had to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. Jumping off the plane, the former Southern Steel captain knew nobody when she landed to link up with the Adelaide Thunderbirds. Leaving the Steel after 101 games in eight seasons was always a tough decision, but Heffernan has settled in well to her new surroundings. "I think I definitely knew deep down that I’ve always wanted to come and play in the SSN (Suncorp Super Netball)... I knew I would actually regret it if I didn’t," Heffernan told the Otago Daily Times. "While it was hard, and I [didn’t] necessarily want to leave home, I honestly knew that it was such an amazing opportunity. "As soon as I got here I was like ‘this is definitely worth it’, which is nice. I think it’s helped me feel confident in the move and confident in my decision. "I’ve always been like I’ve got to make it worth it because this is... a big move for me. "Just remembering why I’ve done it, and making sure I get the most out of it has been kind of keeping me settled and bringing me back when I do miss home." Heffernan is enjoying a new lease on her playing career at 26, made easier by the welcoming nature at the Thunderbirds. "All the girls are lovely and the coaches have been awesome. "They’ve been great in settling me in, but then also trying to bring the best out of me here as well. "I’ve felt really supported and welcomed since being here." She joins fellow imports Jamaicans Latanya Wilson and Shemera Sterling-Humphrey and South African Elmere van der Berg — with whom Heffernan is living — and also plays alongside Diamonds Georgie Horjus and Matilda Garrett. Half the team have come through the South Australian pathway and blending all the different styles together had been unique. "While I’m still definitely learning and... getting used to the style, I feel like we play a really, really awesome style and I’m really looking forward to people seeing it," Heffernan said. "I’m really looking forward to showing how I can slot into this kind of style over here." More resources are poured into netball in Australia, leading to good facilities. But she still felt Stadium Southland had one of the best set-ups in New Zealand. "I think here it is just a step up. "I’ve really enjoyed just the new fresh environment — I think I just needed a change, needed a bit of refresh. "While I absolutely love the Southern Steel... I think it was sort of just the right time for me to just get a bit of a change up." Moving away from her twin sister, Georgia, has been the biggest challenge. The sisters lived together in Dunedin — alongside Heffernan’s partner Highlanders hooker Henry Bell — played together for the Steel and the Silver Ferns and are best friends and each other’s biggest supporters. "We joke about how it’s quite an adjustment. We aren’t used to not being in the same place. "Definitely missing her, but it is pretty cool to be able to go and do our own thing every now and then and be able to just support each other from a far." Bell had also been a great sounding board. He previously moved to the United States to further his career and seeing that growth helped Heffernan in her move. "He was so supportive in me making that decision. It’s definitely nice having a partner who understands that and... understands that you can only play sport for however long. "We both know that we’ve just got to make the most of the opportunities that we get." Good to have new focus After a tough international season, Heffernan admits it has been nice to have a new focus. The Silver Ferns were in turmoil off the court for much of the 2025 season after coach Noeline Taurua was stood down. "I don’t even know how to put into words the international season. It’s hard to look back at that season and not think of all the other stuff that was going on behind the scenes. "I think because of everything we... will actually be a very strong and connected group coming through the other side and I think we actually always kind of stayed that way. "Something like that, I think once you get through it does bring you a lot closer to a lot of the people you go through it with." Heffernan felt they were a better team after those challenges and took heart in their performances in one of their biggest international campaigns outside of a pinnacle year. "I just am really proud of how we were able to actually perform, and play, and get through that. "While it was hard, and the media was very involved and it was all quite... heavy stuff, I think the way that we were able to find our feet and really come together." There were still plenty of positives. The Silver Ferns nearly won the Constellation Cup, made a clean-sweep of South Africa and won their series against England, and Heffernan brought up her 50th test. "It was really special being able to play 50 games. "Definitely looking forward to getting back into that Ferns environment, hopefully, after all of this and bringing what all of us Silver Ferns have, all the experience that we can get over here... back. "It will be really beneficial and exciting for the team." Test against Nweke Heffernan gets the chance to test herself against Silver Ferns team-mate Grace Nweke first up tonight. She will run out in front of the Adelaide home crowd — dubbed the Pink Army — when the Thunderbirds host the NSW Swifts in the opening round of Super Netball. Both teams have been powerhouses in recent years: the Thunderbirds went back-to-back in 2023 and 2024, and bowed out in the semifinals last year, while the Swifts won in 2019 and 2021 and have consistently made the semifinals. "I can’t wait. Apparently the Adelaide crowd’s just amazing. "Both the Thunderbirds and the Swifts are going to be, I think, strong contenders . .. so to see them round one is just so exciting. "In saying that every game, every team is pretty strong this year and with that two-point, anyone can win. "It’s going to be pretty intense and pretty exciting." She will also be keeping a watchful eye on her beloved Steel — "I still have a lot of love and care for that team" — and felt they were a strong contenders. "I can’t wait to see them smash it this year because I think they’ll do really well, which is exciting. "Hopefully a Southern Steel title — that would be pretty cool." Super netball The imports New Zealand imports Giants Whitney Souness (captain), Jane Watson Swifts Grace Nweke, Gina Crampton Adelaide Thunderbirds Kate Heffernan Queensland Firebirds Kelly Jackson, Maddy Gordon, Te Paea Selby Rickit Sunshine Coast Lightning Karin Burger (vice-captain) Other imports Giants Jodi-Ann Ward (Jamaica) Swifts Helen Housby (England) Thunderbirds Latanya Wilson, Shamera Sterling-Humphrey (Jamaica), Elmere van der Berg (South Africa) Firebirds Mary Cholhok (Uganda), Imogen Alison (England) Melbourne Mavericks Shimona Nelson (Jamaica), Unique Palaavi (Tonga) West Coast Fever Fran Williams (England), Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Jhaniele Fowler-Nembhard (maternity leave), Romelda Aiken-George (Jamaica)