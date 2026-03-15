Kate Heffernan eyes up her options with the ball for the Thunderbirds in their game against the Swifts in Adelaide on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images If that is how Kate Heffernan plays for the Adelaide Thunderbirds then Silver Ferns fans should be very happy. The former Southern Steel captain was outstanding in her opening game of Suncorp Super Netball, helping the Thunderbirds thump the Swifts 74-54 at the weekend. It was the Thunderbirds’ highest score in their 30-year history, helped by South African debutant Elemere van der Berg shooting 59 goals — the highest tally from a Thunderbird. Heffernan started at centre and never looked out of place. She caused problems for the Swifts midcourters with her height, snatching three intercepts, one deflection and 14 assists. Heffernan is one of nine New Zealand netballers plying their trade in Australia this year. Shooter Grace Nweke was solid for the Swifts in her second season, slotting 40 goals, and midcourter Gina Crampton started at wing attack for the Swifts, who struggled to find any flow in attack. Jane Watson had a fine start to her Giants career with nine deflections, but it was not the start captain Whitney Souness was after with 10 turnovers. It was a lacklustre opener from the Giants, who lost 61-52 to the Melbourne Mavericks. Maddy Gordon was explosive spending much of the game at wing attack for the Queensland Firebirds, while Kiwi team-mate Kelly Jackson put Melbourne Vixens shooter Sophie Garbin under pressure and Te Paea Selby-Rickit found her feet. But the defending champion Vixens came home strong 60-49 against the Firebirds, who have already been nicknamed the ‘‘Fire Ferns’’ for their Kiwi influence. Karin Burger was also in action for the Sunshine Coast Lightning last night.