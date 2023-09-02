McKenzie stepping up to top job

Abbey McKenzie. Photo: ODT files

Abbey McKenzie is following in her mentors’ footsteps.

The Oamaru coach will take the reins as head coach for the Southern Blast in the national netball league next year.

She has spent four seasons as assistant coach to Jo Morrison and two initial campaigns under the late Georgie Salter, also of Oamaru.

"I’m really excited and feel quite grateful," McKenzie said.

Jo Morrison. Photo: ODT files

"You don’t take any opportunity like this lightly.

"There’s been some sacrifices over the years to do it, but to say I’ve achieved this from Oamaru is something I’m very proud of."

She was grateful to Morrison, who will focus on her role as Southern Steel assistant coach next season, and Salter, for their impact on her career.

"Reflecting on what Jo and I have put together over the past four years, I think Georgie would be incredibly proud of how she influences both of us."

McKenzie was ready to "get stuck in" ahead of next season and build on what she and Morrison created this year.

The Blast provided a pathway for players to the ANZ Premiership and helped bridge the gap to develop talent between the two leagues.

"As a region, the connection between the teams is something we do really well. Part of my role now is to continue to develop players who are ready to step up for the Steel when needed.

"It’s an aspect of coaching I love — being around the players and seeing them develop and achieving their goals.

"It’s about not just good netballers, but good people. As a coach, it’s pretty cool to be able to nurture that."

Morrison was thrilled at McKenzie’s appointment and looked forward to seeing her take the next step in her career.