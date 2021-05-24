Reinga Bloxham. Photo: ODT files

Reinga Bloxham admits the number of cautions against the Southern Steel is a concern.

The side was on the wrong end of that count in last night's 60-50 loss to the Mainland Tactix in Invercargill.

Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit, Kate Heffernan and George Fisher all picked up cautions, Fisher then being given a warning.

It followed Taneisha Fifita being sent from the court a week ago, after already picking up a caution and warning.

Steel coach Bloxham said it was something the side would have to look at, as it would struggle to be competitive it it was unable to contest the ball.

"I think it is a concern if that's the way things are going to be ruled.

"It means we're going to have to change and adapt what we're doing, which I felt we were trying to do.

"It's something we're going to have to have a look at and address about how it's being ruled, I suppose. . .

"But if that's consistently what's going to happen we're going to have to make some adjustments rather quickly.''

She said the side had tried to change things during the game, looking to contest off the body and go for the ball more.

She did not place blame on the umpires and felt it was up to the Steel to figure out how to play within the way they were calling the game.

"I think all the umpires are trying to do the best job of trying to control the game and manage the game.

"I think they're trying to pull things really quickly so things don't escalate out of control.

"It's trying to find that fine line between what's contesting [the ball] and what's contacting.

"It's not just the umpires' job, it's our job to try to adjust to change things.

"If that's what they're ruling ultimately we have to make those changes.''

Bloxham felt the Steel had struggled to get the ball to its shooters and while the Tactix defenders did a good job, there were times the Steel needed to just turn and release the ball more quickly.