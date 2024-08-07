Potential Ferns given chance to perform

The Silver Ferns selectors have named 28 triallists before next month’s Taini Jamison Trophy series against the England Roses and Constellation Cup against the Australian Diamonds.

The netballers head to Wellington for a three-day trial camp on August 19-21 from which the Silver Ferns and development squads, teams for the two international series and Fast5 Ferns will be selected.

With so many players included, there were no glaring omissions, though Amorangi Malesala misses out after making her debut earlier this year then missing part of the ANZ Premiership with injury.

Not considered for selection was Steel midcourter Shannon Saunders, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. Jane Watson and Te Paea Selby-Rickit had previously confirmed they were unavailable.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said she was excited with the calibre of the triallists as this year marked the beginning of the cycle towards the 2027 world championships.

“There have been many factors which have gone into naming our triallists.

"We have looked at balancing short-term with focus on a long-term plan so that we can compete against the world's best at the same time as looking to find the right mix.

"There are also athletes who are not ready to wear the dress at this moment of time but will be in the near future.

"We need to ensure our foundation pieces are strong but remain open to change and offer support to fast-track athletes who we know will be around in 2027."

The trials were an opportunity for the Silver Ferns, who were disappointing in 2023, to reset.

"How can we work together better, what will it take to win, who can absorb information quickly and of course be able to execute on court," Taurua said.

"I’m looking forward to seeing who rises to the occasion."

Silver Ferns

The triallists

Karin Burger, Kate Burley, Tayla Earle, Georgie Edgecombe, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Maddy Gordon, Catherine Hall, Georgia Heffernan, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jackson, Phoenix Karaka, Paris Lokotui, Parris Mason, Tiana Metuarau, Erena Mikaere, Grace Nweke, Claire O'Brien, Kimiora Poi, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan (unavailable due to injury), Martina Salmon, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Whitney Souness, Carys Stythe, Georgia Takarangi, Elisapeta Toeava, Saviour Tui, Amelia Walmsley, Maia Wilson.