Rata club shooting for glory

An Invercargill team is aiming to shoot into the world record books today.

The Rata Netball Club is organising the record attempt, which will also be a fundraiser for the Southland Charity Hospital, at Stadium Southland.

Club president Andrea de Vries said six teams would each attempt to shoot more than 14,248 shots over 24 hours in a hope to beat the record-holder, the Capernwray Netball Club, in the United Kingdom.

"So basically we are trying six record attempts in one day. Each team is trying to get the record itself.

"Each team has eight players and they shoot for 30 minutes, so probably each player will be shooting six times across the 24 hours. But the great thing is they will have a team there during those 24 hours."

Her club had been practising for months and most of the players could shoot 400 goals in half an hour, she said.

"That is well above the record rate but how we will be at 4am in the morning will be a different thing.

"We never know how those things play out. People can be very fatigued as nobody has done training for 24 hours.

Rata Netball Club players (from left) Julie Whitaker, Sue Yeo, Andrea de Vries and Katie Davis with Southern Blast player Liv Dean (centre) prepare for a 24-hour goal shooting record attempt in Invercargill. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

"So it might be that we will start with a bang and then slow down and settle in."

However, she was confident they would be able to break the record.

The expectation was to break the record at about 6am tomorrow, she said.

"We are going as far as we can within 24 hours. Even if we beat the current record, we will keep going. We don’t want anyone else beating it [after them]. We want to keep the title here."

The record attempt starts at Stadium Southland at 4.30pm and ends at the same time tomorrow.

De Vries hoped the community would come along to support them during the 24 hours.