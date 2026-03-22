Southern Steel goal attack Georgia Heffernan lines up her shot under the pressure of Mainland Tactix defender Laura Balmer during their preseason clash at the Edgar Centre yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH Hopefully that is a sign of things to come. The Southern Steel beat the Mainland Tactix 56-49 in front of a good crowd at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin yesterday. It was a solid preseason clash from both sides as they build towards the ANZ Premiership season, getting under way next month. The Steel — who were without Renee Savai’inaea — looked strong and led for most of they game. They struggled with their through-court transition for the first half, but showed their maturity to work through their teething issues. Carys Stythe stamped her mark on the game, using her feet to pick up two quick tips. That helped the Steel go on an unanswered three-goal run. Parris Petera threaded the needle to Hannah Glen, who has returned home from the Northern Mystics this season, as the Tactix took the lead. Serina Daunakamakama faked and found a nice opening to Aliyah Dunn in the back space. The Tactix midcourt zone slowed down the Steel’s transition, but once they found the release ball, they were away. The Steel led 14-12 at the break. Georgia Heffernan controlled the Steel’s attack end. She rolled hard through the top of the circle, directed traffic and let the ball do the work to find Dunn under the post. The Tactix defensive pressure lifted with Fa’amu Muliaga (nee Ioane) injected at wing defence, forcing the Steel into misplaced passes. Former Queensland Firebirds defender Ashlee Barnett and Dunn had a good battle under the post. Daunakamakama again showed the growth in her game, never afraid to put the ball into Dunn from deep. She worked alongside captain Kimiora Poi to anchor the channels and get width and depth on the ball, which helped the Steel push ahead. Tactix defenders Laura Balmer and Barnett switched positions as the Tactix tried to clamp down Heffernan’s impact. But the Steel extended to a six-point lead. The physicality of the game ramped up with neither team giving an inch and testing their combinations. Glen nailed a late two-pointer for the Tactix to trail 29-27 at halftime. Australian Josie Bingham was injected at goal attack for the Steel to start the second half, while compatriot Charlie Bell entered at the other end for the Tactix. Centre Taiana Day sent a bullet in to Bell, who split the defenders and found herself alone under the post to put the Tactix level. The Steel forced all the Tactix attackers left, clogging that channel to force a lengthy cross-court ball into Bell that Stythe snaffled. It was a messy quarter from both teams as they adjusted to several positional changes and the Steel were guilty of throwing some telegraph passes. Bingham nailed the Steel’s first two-pointer — and Bell responded at the other end to level the game 41-41 at the break. Training partners Holly McRae and Ella Southby both got court time in the second half. Stythe pounced on some poor Tactix passes and the Steel’s transition came on strong as they found the recipe to use their speed to cut through the mess. The Steel really stepped up to bring the game home: Khayne-Lii Munro-Nonoa was gritty and tireless and Kimiora Poi picked the pocket as the Steel put their foot down.