Star shooter Nweke to lose Silver Ferns eligibility

The Silver Ferns will be without shooter Grace Nweke in 2025. Photo: Getty Images

Star shooter Grace Nweke will play netball in Australia next year, ruling her out of the Silver Ferns.

The 22-year-old, who has played 30 tests, has signed with the Sydney-based New South Wales Swifts to play in the Australian domestic competition.

She will still be eligible for New Zealand's tests against England and Australia later this year, having played domestically for the title win Mystics in the ANZ premiership.

Netball New Zealand rules state for a player to be eligible for the Silver Ferns they must play in the domestic competition.

Nweke will move to Sydney for pre-season training after the four test Constellation Cup series against Australia finishes at the end of October and said, "I am ready for a shake-up".

"Playing with the Swifts in Australia will provide me with new challenges and experiences that will further hone my skills and, ultimately, benefit my game at all levels," she said.

"Getting the opportunity to be exposed to different playing styles and strategies, week in and week out, is really important for my development."

Nweke said she understood the sacrifice that she was making and "I will also need to fight for my position back in the side when the time comes and I am once again available for the Silver Ferns."

Swifts head coach Briony Akle welcomed Nweke to the seven-time premiers.

"Grace is one of the best shooters in the world... while she has established herself at international level, I feel she has only scratched the surface of her potential."

Netball New Zealand chairperson Matt Whineray said they respected Nweke's decision.

"We understand this has been a very difficult decision for Grace to make, and one that she has not taken lightly... we look forward to seeing Grace back in time for the Commonwealth Games and 2027 Netball World Cup."

Netball New Zealand has been down this path before.

In 2016 midcourter Laura Langman was given a dispensation to play for the NSW Swifts.

Langman was not granted one the following year, when she signed to play with the Sunshine Coast Lightning under current Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua, ruling her out of international netball.