Steel slump to loss against Stars

Action from the match between the Southern Steel and the Northern Stars in Invercargill this evening. Photo: Michael Bradley Photography

The championship quarter can be make or break.

Unfortunately for the Southern Steel is was the home side that broke, letting the Northern Stars get a run on and produce a 18-10 third quarter.

That led to the visitors - fighting to retain their play-off spot in the ANZ Premiership - to run home a 58-47 win in Invercargill tonight.

It was as simple as a few misplaced passes, a couple of missed shots from the Steel, and the Stars' ball speed that stole the quarter.

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan was dynamite in the middle for the Stars, with her speed through catching the Steel on the back foot and her combination with Gina Crampton singing.

It was willing in the Stars circle at times, with the physicality between Maia Wilson and Kate Burley lifted.

Wilson impressed again, putting up 42 goals from 43 attempts, but Burley was equally at her best.

Elle Temu and Holly Fowler confused the space in the Steel circle, but the Heffernan sisters, Kate and Georgia, used their connection to work the ball in to the circle.

Kate Heffernan let a beautiful long feed from the centre third go in to Saviour Tui.

The home side tightened up in the fourth quarter, going on couple of three-goal runs and going back to the basics on attack.

It won the final quarter 12-11, proving the third quarter was the fatal blow.

It was a really slow start from the Steel with a string of bad passes causing some damage.

The Stars created space for each other on attack, swung the ball and found an opening to Wilson too easily. They went on a seven-goal run within the first six minutes to go up 8-2.

The Steel were guilty of being stagnant on attack and not offering any options to the ball carrier.

But once the home side found some depth and movement, it fought its way back.

Tui slotted a falling out of court shot, the defensive end picked up some ball and Georgia Heffernan came in to the game more.

The Steel went on a four-goal run and kept fighting to trail 14-11 at the break.

Jamie Hume made a cameo at goal attack for the Stars in the second quarter and the former Southern Steel shooter provided more movement out the front of Wilson.

The Stars put on a defensive wall on the Steel’s centre pass, making it hard for the attackers.

That meant Sam Winders did a mountain of work at the back, bringing the ball down the court and was the dominant centre pass option.

Winders deflected the ball, Georgia Heffernan threaded the needle to Tui under the post and with a centre pass to follow, the home side came within one.

The Stars' experience withstood the surge and were stifling on defence, making the Steel work for every ball.

They went in to the halftime break leading 29-25.

Australian Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich was spotted in the crowd, eyeing up the New Zealand talent ahead of the Netball World Cup.

Scores: Northern Stars 58 (Maia Wilson 42/43, Amorangi Malesala 13/20, Jamie Hume 3/5), Southern Steel 47 (Saviour Tui 35/41, Georgia Heffernan 12/16). Quarter scores: 14-11, 29-25, 47-35

