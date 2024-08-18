Stythe 'excited' to join Southern Steel

Carys Stythe of the Northern Mystics (left) competes against Central Pulse's Tiana Metuarau at a match earlier this month. Photo: Getty Images

Championship winning defender Carys Stythe is the latest player to ply her trade with the Southern Steel next season.

Stythe, who won back-to-back ANZ Premiership titles with the Northern Mystics, is the first defensive signing for the Steel’s 2025 roster.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Steel for 2025,’’ Stythe said.

“I love learning new things and growing as a person and player.

“The move to the Steel will come with lots of new learnings and experiences which I’m really looking forward too.

Standing at 1.92m, Stythe is a versatile circle defender who can slide from goal keep to goal defence and has a reputation for hunting the ball.

She burst onto the scene with the Mystics in 2022, after being named secondary school player of the year in 2021, and was named aspiring Silver Fern at the 2023 Netball New Zealand awards.

She has also been rewarded with a Silver Ferns trial this week.

Stythe, 21, thanked the Mystics for the past few seasons, but it was time to try something new.

“I’m very grateful for everything Mystics have done for me - teaching me, developing me and it’s pretty cool going back-to-back champions in my second and third year of ANZ Premiership netball.

“I wanted to challenge myself and try something new living away from home and I can’t get much further from home then the bottom of the South Island.

“Since I’m young this is the perfect time to do this and I think it will not only help me grow as a player but as a person.’’

Stythe joins Aliyah Dunn and Kimiora Poi from the Tactix as the Steel’s new recruits for next season.

Kate and Georgia Heffernan, Renee Savai’inaea and Serina Daunakamakama are also returning.

