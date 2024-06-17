Tactix win in extra time to stay top

Jess Allan. Photo: Getty Images/file

The Tactix took ownership of pole position on the ANZ Premiership table after an enthralling 58-53 extra time win over the Pulse in Christchurch yesterday.

With the teams locked at 51-51 at the end of regular time, smart player changes coming into extra time paid off handsomely for the Tactix. The introduction of Kate Lloyd to goal keep, Jane Watson to goal defence and Karin Burger to wing defence threw the Pulse off guard and the Tactix pounced.

That was on the back of goal attack Jess Allan replacing an injured Te Paea Selby-Rickit towards the end of regular time, the shooter injecting her speed and timing at the attack end to great effect as the Tactix went on to dominate extra time 7-2.

Producing a spectacle worthy of their status as the top two teams in the league, the sides produced a riveting contest with momentum swinging back and forth throughout.

Initially, the Tactix were unable to find their rhythm or timing, while their shooting was also off target, as the Pulse worked their way to a 14-9 lead at the first break.

The home side came out with plenty of purpose on the resumption, Burger being a strong presence in disrupting the Pulse attack end. Showing better ball retention helped the Pulse keep their noses in front, but the Tactix slowly found their groove.

Kimiora Poi and Erikana Pedersen swapped midcourt positions as the home side found more flow on attack, while the shooting partnership of Ellie Bird and Selby-Rickit were more productive in finding each other as well as improving their shooting percentages.

A strong late burst to the quarter got the home side right back in the contest after trimming the Pulse’s lead to a narrow 24-23 margin at the main break.

The Tactix found their flow on attack as the red-and-blacks continued to flex their considerable experience in an exciting and lead-changing third stanza.

Levelling up the scores within the opening five minutes, the home side hit the front shortly afterwards courtesy of four straight goals.

With Kiana Pelasio and Crystal Maro sharing the Pulse’s goal attack duties, Tiana Metuarau, on the comeback from injury, was injected with six minutes to go, the Pulse regaining the upper hand through their exploits at both ends and with it a 39-36 lead heading into the last break.

With six goals in a row to start the final quarter, the Tactix regained the lead before the Pulse fought back to nudge ahead once more, the teams all-square while producing a thrilling goal-for-goal exchange down the home stretch.

Neither side was able to break the impasse during regular time, sending the match into extra time where the home side played their cards to perfection.

Meanwhile, a relieved Mystics side made it two from two in the Northern Challenge after surviving a late scare to beat the neighbouring Stars 51-49 in Auckland on Saturday.

The Magic host the Steel in Hamilton tonight.